July 10, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Ex-UP CM Kalyan Singh Is In Stable Condition: Hospital

Ex-UP CM Kalyan Singh Is In Stable Condition: Hospital

Eighty-nine-year-old Singh, who has also been the governor of Rajasthan, was admitted to the ICU of the hospital on the evening of July 4 due to an infection and reduced consciousness level

Outlook Web Desk 10 July 2021, Last Updated at 12:16 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Ex-UP CM Kalyan Singh Is In Stable Condition: Hospital
Former UP Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, who is admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, is now in a stable condition
PTI
Ex-UP CM Kalyan Singh Is In Stable Condition: Hospital
outlookindia.com
2021-07-10T12:16:01+05:30
Also read

Officials of the Sanjay Gandhi Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences on Saturday confirmed that  the health condition of the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh,  is stable. 

Singh was admitted to the ICU of the hospital on the evening of July 4. The is 89 year old former governor of Rajasthan was sufferring from an infection and reduced consciousness level. 

"The vital parameters are stable. He (Singh) is communicative. The senior faculty of CCM, Cardiology, Neurology, Endocrinology and Nephrology are supervising his treatment and are keeping a close watch on all the parameters related to his health," the SGPGIMS said in a statement.

Director Prof R K Dhiman is monitoring his treatment on a daily basis, it said.

Earlier, he was undergoing treatment at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences here. 

(With PTI Inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

10 Big Challenges Facing Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Desk Kalyan Singh Lucknow EX-CM of Uttar Pradesh ICU Sanjay Gandhi Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos