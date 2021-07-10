Ex-UP CM Kalyan Singh Is In Stable Condition: Hospital

Officials of the Sanjay Gandhi Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences on Saturday confirmed that the health condition of the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, is stable.

Singh was admitted to the ICU of the hospital on the evening of July 4. The is 89 year old former governor of Rajasthan was sufferring from an infection and reduced consciousness level.

"The vital parameters are stable. He (Singh) is communicative. The senior faculty of CCM, Cardiology, Neurology, Endocrinology and Nephrology are supervising his treatment and are keeping a close watch on all the parameters related to his health," the SGPGIMS said in a statement.

Director Prof R K Dhiman is monitoring his treatment on a daily basis, it said.

Earlier, he was undergoing treatment at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences here.

(With PTI Inputs)

