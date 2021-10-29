Advertisement
Friday, Oct 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Ex-CAG Vinod Rai’s Lies Brought the Congress Down: Sanjay Nirupam

Senior Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam calls the 2G spectrum case a politically-motivated move and holds it accountable for the current situation of the Congress party.

Ex-CAG Vinod Rai’s Lies Brought the Congress Down: Sanjay Nirupam
Senior Congress Leader Sanjay Nirupam | PTI

Trending

Ex-CAG Vinod Rai’s Lies Brought the Congress Down: Sanjay Nirupam
outlookindia.com
2021-10-29T12:09:28+05:30
Preetha Nair
Preetha Nair

Preetha Nair

More stories from Preetha Nair
View All

Published: 29 Oct 2021, Updated: 29 Oct 2021 12:09 pm

Senior Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam has said that former Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) Vinod Rai’s apology to him over the 2G and coal block allocations has serious political implications as the report was used by political opponents to malign the then Congress-led UPA government. In an interview to Outlook, Nirupam says Rai must apologise to the country for his “faulty” report.

 Excerpts from the interview:

 Q) You have filed a defamation case against former CAG Vinod Rai over a claim he made during a media interview that he was pressured by you and other MPs to keep former PM Manmohan Singh’s name out of the 2G spectrum report. Now that Rai has tendered an apology to the court, do you feel vindicated?

Related Stories

Why Vinod Rai’s Apology To Sanjay Nirupam Is A Let Down For Reputation Of CAG

 Rai has tendered unconditional apology in the court because he had no other option. He was told by his lawyer that he will have to go behind bars since he could not prove his claims against me. But that is not all. Rai’s 2G spectrum report was rejected by the court. After a trail over seven years, the special court came to the conclusion that there was no substance in the case. All the accused, including former minister A. Raja, were acquitted. Rai should apologise to the nation for presenting a faulty report. His coal scam report is also faulty as it says that coal blocks should have been auctioned. There was a rule, there was a norm and there was a coal block allocation policy in place in our country. The government has allocated the coal blocks on the basis of those policies. How could you say that there should have been an auction? That report was also malicious. For all the lies, I demand that Rai should apologise to the nation.

 Q) The 2G spectrum case and the coal block allocation scandal came as a major setback to the UPA II government led by Manmohan Singh. The allegations gave ammunition to the BJP and other parties in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sircar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

This was a politically-motivated move. The UPA regime was demolished by the CAG reports. The Congress was defamed by these fake reports. I would say that Rai and his manufactured lies are responsible for the current situation of the Congress party.

Q) Why do you think the apology of Vinod Rai raises serious questions and the BJP and other political parties benefitted by the CAG report?

 It’s the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which benefitted from the CAG reports on 2G and Coal scam. Rai was rewarded for this when the BJP came to power in 2014. He was made the chairman of the Banks Board Bureau by the NDA government after they took over.

 Q) The CAG reports on 2G and coal scam pegged the loss to the exchequer at Rs 1.75 lakh crore and Rs 1.8 lakh crore respectively. Though the accused, including former ministers have been acquitted by the court, do you think the damage is yet to be undone?

 The damage done to the Congress party is irreparable. I still remember how one of the leading newspapers quoted CAG’s draft report for their headline. How did the CAG draft report get leaked to the media? Draft reports cannot be leaked to the media and it shouldn’t be used as a final report. But the media, the BJP, and the ‘India Against Corruption’ ran a campaign against the Congress to help the BJP win the 2014 elections. They are behind the downfall of the Congress. Now it’s time to redeem the Congress.

Tags

Preetha Nair Sanjay Nirupam Vinod Rai 2G Scam Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) Congress Leader National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

‘Orange Alert’ Sounded For Five Districts As Incessant Rains Continue In Kerala

‘Orange Alert’ Sounded For Five Districts As Incessant Rains Continue In Kerala

J&K: Govt Medical Employee In Rajouri Sacked For Celebrating Pakistan's T20 Win Over India

NDA Opens Portal For Women Cadets, Army Chief Expects Fair Play And Professionalism To Prevail

India Logs 14,348 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Active Cases Rise To 1,61,334

RBI Governor: Centre Extends Shaktikanta Das's Tenure By 3 More Years

UP: 14-Day Judicial Custody For Kashmiri Students Booked For Sedition After Raising Pro-Pakistan Slogans

Tourism Officers' Appointment In 20 Missions Abroad Will Help Build 'Brand Incredible India': Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy

PM Modi To Meet Pope Francis In Italy During G-20 Summit

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

T20 World Cup: David Warner Back In Form As Australia Rout Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup: David Warner Back In Form As Australia Rout Sri Lanka

Bayern Munich Suffer Heaviest Ever German Cup Loss

Bayern Munich Suffer Heaviest Ever German Cup Loss

Conservationist Suyash Keshari Created India’s First Wildlife OTT Platform

Conservationist Suyash Keshari Created India’s First Wildlife OTT Platform

T20 World Cup Debutants Nambia Continue Dream Run

T20 World Cup Debutants Nambia Continue Dream Run

Advertisement

More from India

‘Don’t Want To Get Into India’s Domestic Matters’: Israel’s New Ambassador To India On Pegasus Row

‘Don’t Want To Get Into India’s Domestic Matters’: Israel’s New Ambassador To India On Pegasus Row

J&K Administration Transfers Land To CRPF, Police In Kashmir

J&K Administration Transfers Land To CRPF, Police In Kashmir

SC’s Pegasus Order Gives Tremendous Credibility To Investigative Journalism: Dushyant Dave

SC’s Pegasus Order Gives Tremendous Credibility To Investigative Journalism: Dushyant Dave

After Durga Puja, West Bengal Witnesses Covid-19 Spike

After Durga Puja, West Bengal Witnesses Covid-19 Spike

Read More from Outlook

Ex-CAG Vinod Rai’s Lies Brought the Congress Down: Sanjay Nirupam

Ex-CAG Vinod Rai’s Lies Brought the Congress Down: Sanjay Nirupam

Preetha Nair / Senior Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam calls the 2G spectrum case a politically-motivated move and holds it accountable for the current situation of the Congress party.

UP: 14-Day Judicial Custody For Kashmiri Students Booked For Sedition After Raising Pro-Pakistan Slogans

UP: 14-Day Judicial Custody For Kashmiri Students Booked For Sedition After Raising Pro-Pakistan Slogans

Outlook Web Desk / According to police, the FIR was initially registered under IPC Sections 153A (promoting enmity between groups) and 505 (creating or publishing content to promote enmity).

Rashid Khan Tells Fans To Remain 'Cool And Calm' Ahead Of AFG-PAK Clash

Rashid Khan Tells Fans To Remain 'Cool And Calm' Ahead Of AFG-PAK Clash

PTI / Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan recalled a 2019 World Cup incident when his team's fans clashed with Pakistani counterparts at Headingly.

Facebook's Name Changed To Meta, Why? How?

Facebook's Name Changed To Meta, Why? How?

Associated Press / Facebook Name Change: Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger will stay, corporate structure won't change but shares will start trading under the ticker 'MVRS' from 1st November.

Advertisement