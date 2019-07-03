'Every Living Cell In My Body Resists BJP's Idea Of India,' Says Rahul Gandhi

Over a month after he resigned as the president of the Congress party, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday issued a statement, expressing gratitude to the country and the organisation he led for almost two years.

Gandhi targetted the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and RSS in his statement, saying even though he didn't have any anger or hate towards the BJP, "every living cell in my body instinctively resists their idea of India."

"The stated objective of the RSS, the capture of the country's institutional structure, is now complete. Our democracy has been fundamentally weakened," he said, adding that there is a real danger that from now on the election will go from "determinant of India's future to a mere ritual."

"The attack on our country and cherished Constitution that is taking place is designed to destroy the social fabric of the nation," he said, adding, he was in "no way or shape stepping back from this fight."

Speaking of the campaign during the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi said that he had personally taken up the fight to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS and the institutions they have captured.

It is an honour for me to serve the Congress Party, whose values and ideals have served as the lifeblood of our beautiful nation.



I owe the country and my organisation a debt of tremendous gratitude and love.



Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/WWGYt5YG4V — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 3, 2019

"We didn't fight a political party in the 2019 elections. Rather, we fought the entire machinery of the Indian state, every institution of which was marshalled against the Opposition," Gandhi said, adding it's now clear that our "once-cherished institutional neutrality no longer exists in India."

"This capture of power will result in an unimaginable level of violence and pain for India. "Farmers, unemployed youngsters, women, tribals, Dalits and minorities are going to suffer the most. The impact on our economy and the nation's reputation will be devastating. "The Prime Minister's win does not negate the breadth of corruption allegations against him; no amount of money and propaganda can ever hide the light of the truth.

Gandhi also said that accountability was critical to the future growth of the grand old party and therefore he was resigning from the top party post, taking responsibility of Congress' loss in the General Elections.