Eurasian Lynx in Kashmir Valley? Wildlife Dept. Picture Triggers Speculation In J&K

The wildlife department in Kashmir has clicked a picture which is stated to be of Eurasian Lynx in the forest area of Shopian. The department officials have clicked a picture of the cat at Dobjan forest area in Shopian district of South Kashmir region.

“This is undoubtedly Eurasian Lynx. The pic was sent for ID by Range Officer, Hirpora WLS, who said some of his staff had clicked it at Dobjan," Intisar Suhail, wildlife warden in South Kashmir, said.

"Department has constituted a survey team to confirm the presence of this cat in Hirpora. If confirmed, it will be the first sighting of this animal from the valley. Its present range in the subcontinent is Ladakh and some parts of Pakistan administered Kashmir,” he added.

Eurasian Lynx or Ee in Ladakhi is one of the medium-sized Wildlife cats which roam the high and cold snow covered mountains of Ladakh Himalaya. The cat is agile and strong and is high adapted to the thin air atmosphere of Ladakh.

This would be the third smaller cat species reported from the valley. The other two more familiar ones are the Jungle Cat and the Leopard Cat.