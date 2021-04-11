After the CISF personnel opened fire in the Cooch Behar district of West Bengal, killing five people, the Election Commission (EC) on Sunday defended the use of armed forces during polling in a tweet. It also urged people to vote in the final phases of Bengal assembly elections.

The use of armed forces at poll booths is already being viewed as a violation of the EC's own rules. Reference to the armed forces during polls is not allowed by two EC advisories, one issued in 2013 and another in 2019.

The tweet posted by the official handle of the election commission showed an image of the Amar Jyoti Jawan below which the text read, " "They sacrifice for their country. Can't you even for the country?"

The ad also urges people to vote. It read, "Vote is not only your right, but also your duty. Cast your vote fearlessly".

However, according to an NDTV report, the poll body said that the rule which cautions against involving the armed forces in election campaigns - was applicable only to political parties and their poll strategies and material, and did not apply in this case. It said the tweet was only meant to educate people about the importance of voting, both as their democratic right and for the welfare of the country.

