Assembly Elections 2021: EC Bans Victory Processions On And After May 2

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday banned all victory processions on May 2 or even after, amid Covid-19 surge. Legislative Assembly polls were scheduled in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Assam, and Puducherry in eight phases, beginning March 27 and ending April 29.

The decision has been taken to check the spread of coronavirus, the sources said.

Welcoming the Election Commission's order, BJP president J P Nadda tweeted, "I welcome the decision of the ECI banning celebrations and processions of electoral victories. I have directed all state units of BJP to strictly adhere to this decision. All karykartas of BJP are using their energies to help the ones in need in this hour of crisis."

The counting of votes will be held in Assam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, and Puducherry on May 2.

Sources in the poll panel said an exhaustive order is being issued in this regard.

With PTI inputs

