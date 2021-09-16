Thursday, Sep 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
National ED Raids Harsh Mander’s Premises In Delhi In Alleged Money Laundering Case

ED Raids Harsh Mander’s Premises In Delhi In Alleged Money Laundering Case

Officials said the residence and offices of the former bureaucrat turned activist Harsh Mander were searched by Enforcement Directorate.

ED Raids Harsh Mander’s Premises In Delhi In Alleged Money Laundering Case
ED raids premises of Harsh Mander.(Representational image)

Trending

ED Raids Harsh Mander’s Premises In Delhi In Alleged Money Laundering Case
outlookindia.com
2021-09-16T14:56:35+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 16 Sep 2021, Updated: 16 Sep 2021 2:56 pm

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at the residence of human rights activist Harsh Mander in alleged money laundering investigation in New Delhi, officials said on Thursday.

Officials said the residence as well as offices of former bureaucrat Mander located in south Delhi's Vasant Kunj, Adchini and Mehrauli areas were searched under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the agency.

The agency is looking at the financial and banking documents of the two NGOs linked to Mander, they said.

The 66-year-old Mander, who has authored a number of books and writes newspaper editorials on subjects related to social justice and human rights, left for Germany along with his wife in the early hours of Thursday.

He is stated to be on a fellowship in that country.

The ED case is based on a Delhi Police economic offences wing (EOW) FIR filed in February against the Centre for Equity Studies (CSE) that runs two child NGOs. Mander is its director.

The police complaint was filed under Sections 75 and 83(2) of the Juvenile Justice Act along with Indian Penal Code Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) on the complaint of the registrar of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) against alleged violations in Umeed Aman Ghar and Khushi Rainbow Home in south Delhi, both established by the CSE.

The police had then said that the case was registered on the basis of an inspection of these homes by NCPCR teams in October last year.

The NCPCR, an apex child rights body, had alleged in the past that during the inspection of two NGOs many violations of the Juvenile Justice Act and various other irregularities including prevalence of child sexual abuse in one of the homes were observed.

Mander had then called the allegation "unjustified".

"I think it is completely unjustified. We created a very strong system, like we had elder women (caretakers) sleeping with smaller children and we have counselling. It is just an allegation and a rumour," he had said. (With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Harsh Mander New Delhi Enforcement Directorate National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

Prematurely Retired Acting NCLAT Chairperson Will Be Allowed To Finish Tenure: Centre To SC

Prematurely Retired Acting NCLAT Chairperson Will Be Allowed To Finish Tenure: Centre To SC

Central Vista Project ‘Big Step’ Towards Creation Of Modern Defence Enclave: PM Modi

Hyderabad Rape And Murder Of Minor Girl: Accused Found Dead After 'Encounter' Threat

2,533 Rape Cases And 1,849 Murders Reported in 2020 Amid Lockdowns, Mostly In Delhi: NCRB

‘Over 20 Million People Streamed YouTube On Their Living Room Screens In India’

Rains Lash Several Parts Of Delhi As IMD Predicts Strong Winds During The Day

Bhupendra Patel Cabinet: 24 Ministers Take Oath As Part Of New Gujarat Govt

States, UTs Given Over 76 Crore COVID-19 Vaccine Doses: Centre

Photo Gallery

Champions League 2021: Messi's Paris St Germain Disappoint In Brugge Draw

Champions League 2021: Messi's Paris St Germain Disappoint In Brugge Draw

UEFA Champions League 2021: Man City Survive Nkunku Hat-trick To Overwhelm Leipzig 6-3

UEFA Champions League 2021: Man City Survive Nkunku Hat-trick To Overwhelm Leipzig 6-3

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage -Match Day 1

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage -Match Day 1

Advertisement

More from India

India Logs 30,570 New COVID-19 Cases

India Logs 30,570 New COVID-19 Cases

App Launched For Noida Residents To Register Pets, Complain About Littering By Animals

App Launched For Noida Residents To Register Pets, Complain About Littering By Animals

TISS Students Who Shouted Pro-Sharjeel Imam Slogans Granted Anticipatory Bail In Sedition Case

TISS Students Who Shouted Pro-Sharjeel Imam Slogans Granted Anticipatory Bail In Sedition Case

Manipur School Girl Hanging: Allahabad HC Asks UP DGP To Attend Hearing

Manipur School Girl Hanging: Allahabad HC Asks UP DGP To Attend Hearing

Read More from Outlook

Bhupendra Patel Cabinet: 24 Ministers Take Oath As Part Of New Gujarat Govt

Bhupendra Patel Cabinet: 24 Ministers Take Oath As Part Of New Gujarat Govt

Outlook Web Desk / Ex-Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi, former state BJP president Jitu Vaghani were sworn in as Gujarat ministers. No names from the previous Vijay Rupani cabinet were inducted.

Hyderabad Rape And Murder Of Minor Girl: Accused Found Dead After 'Encounter' Threat

Hyderabad Rape And Murder Of Minor Girl: Accused Found Dead After 'Encounter' Threat

The accused had raped six-year-old girl following which there had been massive outcry in the state.

SEBI Bars Poonawalla Fincorp MD From Stock Markets For Engaging in Insider Trading

SEBI Bars Poonawalla Fincorp MD From Stock Markets For Engaging in Insider Trading

Outlook Business Team / The alleged insider trading predates to early this year when Adar Poonawalla had publicly disclosed his intent to acquire a controlling stake in the erstwhile Magma Fincorp, now Poonawalla Fincorp.

Central Vista Project ‘Big Step’ Towards Creation Of Modern Defence Enclave: PM Modi

Central Vista Project ‘Big Step’ Towards Creation Of Modern Defence Enclave: PM Modi

Outlook Web Desk / The Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the new defence office complexes are going to make the working of our security forces more convenient.

Advertisement