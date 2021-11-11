Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 11, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

ED Arrests Former Punjab Congress Leader Sukhpal Khaira In Money Laundering Case

The case against Khaira is part of ED's ongoing probe in the 2015 Fazilka drugs-smuggling case, in which 1800 grams of heroin, 24 gold biscuits, two weapons, 26 live cartridges, and two Pakistani SIM cards were seized.

ED Arrests Former Punjab Congress Leader Sukhpal Khaira In Money Laundering Case
Congress leader Sukhpal Khaira | PTI

Trending

ED Arrests Former Punjab Congress Leader Sukhpal Khaira In Money Laundering Case
outlookindia.com
2021-11-11T19:55:45+05:30
Harish Manav
Harish Manav

Harish Manav

More stories from Harish Manav
View All

Published: 11 Nov 2021, Updated: 11 Nov 2021 7:55 pm

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrested former Punjab MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in connection with a case of money laundering being probed against him. ED officials said Khaira (56), former leader of the opposition in Punjab assembly, was taken into custody by the central probe agency in Punjab under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The agency had raided his premises in March this year. The ED has alleged that Khaira is an “associate” of drug case convicts and fake passport racketeers.

The case against Khaira is part of ED's ongoing probe in the 2015 Fazilka drugs-smuggling case, in which 1800 grams of heroin, 24 gold biscuits, two weapons, 26 live cartridges, and two Pakistani SIM cards were seized from a gang of international drug smugglers by security agencies.

The politician has denied any wrongdoing and said he is being targeted by central agencies as he has been vocal against the Centre’s three new farm laws.

He had recently resigned from the state assembly. Khaira won the assembly election in 2017 from the Bholath Assembly seat in Punjab’s Kapurthala district on an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ticket.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

Tags

Harish Manav Sukhpal Khaira Chandigarh Enforcement Directorate (ED) Congress Leader Money Laundering National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

At Habibganj In Madhya Pradesh, India Set To Have Its First State Of Art Railway Station

At Habibganj In Madhya Pradesh, India Set To Have Its First State Of Art Railway Station

Punjab Govt Passes Resolution In Assembly Against Centre’s Farm Laws

BJP Demands Expulsion Of Salman Khurshid From Congress; Says His Comments Have Hurt Religious Sentiments

Police Retrieves Body Of Bar Association Employee From Tis Hazari Court Chamber

Punjab: Captain Amarinder Singh Supports Extension Of BSF Jurisdiction, Asks State Not To Politicise National Security

Charanjit Singh Channi Says SAD Undermined Federal Structure Of Country In League With BJP

Jammu And Kashmir: Encounter Starts In Kulgam’s Chawalgam

Chennai Rains: Airport Suspends Flight Arrivals As Heavy Downpour Continues

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

Advertisement

More from India

Punjab Assembly Refuses To Comply With Centre's Decision On Extending BSF Jurisdiction

Punjab Assembly Refuses To Comply With Centre's Decision On Extending BSF Jurisdiction

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Meets Sonia Gandhi In Delhi, Cabinet Reshuffle Talks Expected

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Meets Sonia Gandhi In Delhi, Cabinet Reshuffle Talks Expected

It's Children's Day On Sunday And We Want To Celebrate With You

It's Children's Day On Sunday And We Want To Celebrate With You

Covid-19 Lucky Draw: Maharashtra's Chandrapur Is Giving Away LED TVs, Refrigerators For Getting Vaccinated

Covid-19 Lucky Draw: Maharashtra's Chandrapur Is Giving Away LED TVs, Refrigerators For Getting Vaccinated

Read More from Outlook

BJP Demands Expulsion Of Salman Khurshid From Congress; Says His Comments Have Hurt Religious Sentiments

BJP Demands Expulsion Of Salman Khurshid From Congress; Says His Comments Have Hurt Religious Sentiments

Outlook Web Desk / BJP’s IT cell head Amit Malviya said: ‘Congress's Salman Khurshid in his new book writes that Hindutva is similar to the jihadist Islamist groups like ISIS and Boko Haram’.

Chennai Floods | Stranded In A Deluge: 'We Have Not Learnt From 2015'

Chennai Floods | Stranded In A Deluge: 'We Have Not Learnt From 2015'

Maharajapuram Srinivasan Ganesh Viswanathan / The expansion of Chennai city has been quite problematic and does not respect the inland waterways of the city, says a Chennai resident stranded at home due to waterlogging.

T20 WC, 2nd SF Live: Zampa Gets Babar; Pakistan 71/1 In 10 Overs

T20 WC, 2nd SF Live: Zampa Gets Babar; Pakistan 71/1 In 10 Overs

Jayanta Oinam / The winners of AUS vs PAK will clash with New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2021 final in Dubai on Sunday. Follow live cricket scores of AUS vs PAK here.

ED Arrests Former Punjab Congress Leader Sukhpal Khaira In Money Laundering Case

ED Arrests Former Punjab Congress Leader Sukhpal Khaira In Money Laundering Case

Harish Manav / The case against Khaira is part of ED's ongoing probe in the 2015 Fazilka drugs-smuggling case, in which 1800 grams of heroin, 24 gold biscuits, two weapons, 26 live cartridges, and two Pakistani SIM cards were seized.

Advertisement