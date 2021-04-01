April 01, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  ‘EC Working On Amit Shah’s Orders’: Mamata Threatens To Move Court

‘EC Working On Amit Shah’s Orders’: Mamata Threatens To Move Court

West Bengal Assembly Elections: Mamata Banerjee on Thursday slammed the Election Commission for 'inaction' despite her party lodging several poll-related complaints.

Outlook Web Bureau 01 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
‘EC Working On Amit Shah’s Orders’: Mamata Threatens To Move Court
Mamata Banerjee.
‘EC Working On Amit Shah’s Orders’: Mamata Threatens To Move Court
outlookindia.com
2021-04-01T15:55:37+05:30
Also read

Amid reports of sporadic violence in the high profile Nandigram constituency, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday slammed the Election Commission for "inaction" despite her party lodging several poll-related complaints and threatened to move the law courts over it.

"The EC is working on the instructions of Amit Shah," she alleged.

"We have lodged 63 complaints since morning. But no action has been taken. We will move court over it. This is unacceptable," Banerjee said sitting in a wheelchair outside booth 7 in Boyal in Nandigram.

"Goons from other states creating ruckus here," she added. The TMC chief has been complaining for long alleging that her rivals have brought in goons from other states to intimidate voters.

Banerjee is pitted against her former lieutenant Suvendu Adhikari, who has crossed over to the BJP for the prestigious Nandigram constituency.

The TMC leadership, which has sought re-polling in booth number 7 at Boyal, also claimed that party activists were beaten up by BJP supporters. Adhikari denied the allegations levelled by the TMC and claimed the ruling party has lost it sensing defeat.

Earlier as Banerjee reached Boyal, BJP supporters shouted "Jai Shri Ram" slogans. A huge police contingent was rushed to the spot to control the situation after which the crowd dispersed.

(With PI inputs.)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Book Review: The Water Phoenix Is A Powerful Memoir Of Childhood Abuse, Anguish, And Redemption

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Mamata Banerjee Amit Shah West Bengal Nandigram Election Commission West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Trinamool Congress (TMC) National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos