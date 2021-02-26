February 26, 2021
Corona
EC To Announce Poll Dates For 5 States Today

The terms of the legislative assemblies of Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry will come to an end in May and June

Outlook Web Bureau 26 February 2021
EC To Announce Poll Dates For 5 States Today
Representational image.
EC To Announce Poll Dates For 5 States Today
outlookindia.com
2021-02-26T12:00:52+05:30

The Election Commission of India is going to announce the schedule for assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry on Friday afternoon.

The poll panel has convened a press conference at 4.30 pm.

These elections are going to be the first major elections to be conducted this year.

The terms of the legislative assemblies of the four states is coming to an end in May and June.

In Puducherry, President's Rule has been imposed and the assembly kept under suspended animation after the V Narayanasamy-led Congress government resigned earlier this week ahead of a vote of confidence.

(With PTI inputs.)



