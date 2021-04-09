April 09, 2021
Poshan
EC Issues Notice To Mamata Banerjee, Asks Her To Explain Central Forces Remark

Mamata Banerjee has been asked to respond to the notice by 11 am on Saturday.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 April 2021
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2021-04-09T11:26:41+05:30
Also read

Mamata Banerjee has been asked today to explain comments during the Bengal campaign allegedly telling people to "gherao" central security forces, in a notice by the Election Commission, the second in two days.

She has been asked to reply by 11 am tomorrow on her speech, which, the election body said, violated several sections of the model code as well as the law. Bengal votes in the fourth round of eight-phase elections tomorrow.

The EC said prima facie, the completely false, provocative and intemperate statements by Banerjee attempted to berate and vilify central paramilitary forces during the electoral process.

With PTI inputs

 

