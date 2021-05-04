‘Don’t Risk It’: Opposition Leaders Lash Out At BJP For Its Decision To Hold Nationwide Dharna

Also read Post Poll Clashes Between TMC And BJP Supporters In West Bengal Leave Many Dead

Following post poll violence in West Bengal that left many BJP and TMC supporters dead, the saffron party has announced to stage a countrywide strike on Wednesday to protest the killings.

Clashes were reported across Bengal on Monday.

According to reports, three TMC supporters and one BJP worker were killed in Purba Bardhaman district.

While the TMC has accused the BJP of killing its supports, the saffron camp rejected the ruling party’s charges and said the incidents were the result of "people's resistance".

TMC supporters were also accused of vandalising the homes and shops of BJP workers in various parts of Galsi.

BJP has claimed that at least five of its activists were killed and thousands of houses belonging to the party's workers were damaged in attacks by TMC supported miscreants since the declaration of the Assembly election result.

Amid these developments, the party announced its decision to stage a countrywide strike on Wednesday.

“The BJP has announced a nationwide dharna on 5th May against the widespread violence unleashed by TMC workers post the election results in West Bengal. This protest will be held following all Covid protocols across all organisational mandals of the BJP,” the BJP tweeted.

The BJP has announced a nationwide dharna on 5th May against the widespread violence unleashed by TMC workers post the election results in West Bengal.



This protest will be held following all Covid protocols across all organisational mandals of the BJP. — BJP (@BJP4India) May 3, 2021

Responding to the BJP’s decision, many Opposition leaders lashed out at the saffron party for staging a demonstration amid rising Covid-19 cases.

Warning the BJP against carrying out such a strike, TMC MP Mahua Moitra tweeted, “@BJP plans nationwide dharna against alleged violence unleashed by TMC. Don’t risk it, ModiShah. Indians may just hold nationwide dharna against death & devastation unleashed by your incompetence.”

@BJP plans nationwide dharna against alleged violence unleashed by TMC.



Don’t risk it, ModiShah.



Indians may just hold nationwide dharna against death & devastation unleashed by your incompetence. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) May 3, 2021

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi posted a sarcastic tweet questioning the need for such a rally when Covid-19 cases are spiralling out of control in India. “Yes we need super spreader dharna events across the nation, because clearly, as per the BJP, the country hasn’t seen enough of a COVID surge, no?” tweeted Chaturvedi.

Yes we need super spreader dharna events across the nation, because clearly,as per the BJP, the country hasn’t seen enough of a COVID surge, no? https://t.co/knFyS19Ehb — Priyanka ChaturvediðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@priyankac19) May 3, 2021



Meanwhile, BJP president JP Nadda is scheduled to visit West Bengal today.

“BJP National President Shri JP Nadda will be visiting West Bengal on 4-5 May, in view of the wide spread post results retributive violence unleashed on BJP workers and supporters by criminal elements in the TMC cadre," the BJP tweeted.



Responding to Nadda’s visit and the BJP dharna, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh urged the BJP chief to “focus on the nation’s health”.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine