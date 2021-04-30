April 30, 2021
Poshan
Don’t Queue Up For Vaccines Tomorrow, We’ve Not Got Vaccines Yet: Arvind Kejriwal

'We’ve not received the vaccines yet, we are in constant touch with the company. We are hopeful that vaccines will reach by tomorrow or the day after,' Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said

Outlook Web Bureau 30 April 2021
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
File photo
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has requested people to not queue up outside vaccination centres as the capital city is yet to receive vaccines to start third phase of the vaccination drive.

“We’ve not received the vaccines yet, we are in constant touch with the company. We are hopeful that vaccines will reach by tomorrow or the day after. They have assured us. 3 lakh doses of Covishield is coming to us first”, said Kejriwal, adding that Delhi will not be commencing the third phase of vaccination to inoculate people of 18-44 years of age.

While addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said, “I request you to not queue up at the centres tomorrow. As soon as the vaccines come, we will make proper announcements. Only then people with appointments can start coming to the centres.”

He also asserted that the Delhi government has requested both companies to make available to them 67 lakh doses each in the next 3 months. “Delhi govt is ready to make payments for it. People of Delhi will be given free vaccines. We’re making all efforts to see that people of Delhi are vaccinated in the next 3 months”, he added.

