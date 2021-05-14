Kashmir Doctors' Panel Pushes For 'Plan' To Safeguard Staff After Death Of Three Doctors

Following the death of three doctors in Jammu, the Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Friday asked the government to come up with a concrete plan to ensure the safety of frontline health workers.

“These doctors were front-line Covid warriors who contracted Covid-19 while serving the people. All these doctors suffered from Covid induced pneumonia and were under treatment in Jammu hospitals but couldn't make it due to the severity of the disease,” said Dr Fayaz Ahmad Bhat, a Doctors Association Kashmir spokesman.

“A well-planned duty roster, rationalization, measures of pooling of staff should be adopted as it is the need of the hour. It is high time the attention should be given to dedicated Covid hospitals and more human resources should be involved. Continuous working hours are making health workers vulnerable,” says Dr Bhat.

Out of the 55 people who died due to Covid-19 on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu region reported 35 deaths including that of three doctors and a 12-year-old boy from Kathua district.

According to the DAK, the deceased doctors include 51-year-old Dr Tahir Haroon Mirza, who was posted at an emergency hospital in the Akhnoor area of Jammu, died on Thursday at the Command Hospital Udhampur; Former Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Poonch Dr Mohammad Akram Malik died of Covid at Narayana Hospital Katra; and Dr Busharat Hussain Shah.

