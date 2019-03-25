DMK Suspends Radha Ravi For Derogatory Remarks Against Actor Nayanthara

The DMK has temporarily suspended veteran actor Radha Ravi from the party for his derogatory remarks against actor Nayanthara.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President M.K. Stalin on Sunday took to Twitter to upload the suspension notice of the actor.

The DMK said Ravi was acting in a manner that brought disrepute to the party, defying the party discipline and was temporarily suspended from the party.

Stalin said the party upholds the rights of women and Ravi's views about the female movie actors was unacceptable and strongly condemnable.

On Saturday, Ravi passed comment on Nayanthara during the trailer launch of her upcoming Tamil film "Kolayuthir Kaalam".

"Nayanthara has acted as ghost as well as goddess Sita. Earlier, K.R. Vijaya was the most popular choice to play the role of goddess. Today, anyone can be cast to play a goddess. They can cast someone who you want to pray to when you look at them, they can also cast someone you want to call towards you when you see them," Ravi had said.

(IANS)