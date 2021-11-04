Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 06, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Diwali: Delhi Gasps For Breath As Air Quality Inches ‘Severe’ With Firecracker Bursting

The firecrackers were burst in the national capital in violation of the ban imposed by the government.

Diwali: Delhi Gasps For Breath As Air Quality Inches ‘Severe’ With Firecracker Bursting
Air quality in Delhi inches towards severe.(File photo-Representational image)

Trending

Diwali: Delhi Gasps For Breath As Air Quality Inches ‘Severe’ With Firecracker Bursting
outlookindia.com
2021-11-04T20:46:53+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 04 Nov 2021, Updated: 04 Nov 2021 8:46 pm

The Delhi’s “very poor” air quality inched towards “severe” category on Diwali as firecrackers were burst in a violation of government’s ban against it.

The people in several parts of Delhi and its suburbs complained of itchy throat and watery eyes, as a layer of smog enveloped their surroundings.

The residents of Lajpat Nagar in South Delhi, Burari in North Delhi, Paschim Vihar in West Delhi and Shahdara in East Delhi reported incidents of firecracker bursting as early as 7 pm, despite the blanket ban in Delhi.

Several incidents of high-intensity cracker bursting were reported from Gurugram and Faridabad.

The Haryana government had also imposed a ban on Sunday on the sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in 14 of its districts in the National Capital Region, while curbs were put in other parts.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

Experts predicted the air quality here may plunge to the severe category by midnight owing to unfavorable meteorological conditions - calm winds, low temperature and low mixing height - and a poisonous cocktail of emissions from firecrackers, stubble burning and local sources.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the “first episode of fog” in the capital reduced visibility at the Indira Gandhi International Airport and the Safdarjung Airport to the range of 600-800 metres in the morning.

“It continued to remain in the poor range of 800-900 meters in smog throughout the day due to calm wind conditions,” senior IMD scientist R K Jenamani said.

The first episode of smog coincided with the share of farm fires in Delhi's pollution increasing to the season's highest at 25 per cent.

“The PM2.5 pollution in the national capital may enter the ‘severe’ zone by midnight even if there is only 50 per cent of firecrackers emission as compared to last year,” said Gufran Beig, the founder-project director of SAFAR.

The PM2.5 pollution will shoot up rapidly by Friday early morning with the AQI even crossing the 500 mark, he said.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the 24-hour average PM2.5 concentration in Delhi-NCR stood at 243 micrograms per cubic meter at 6 pm, more than four times the safe limit of 60 micrograms per cubic meter.

The capital's 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) stood at 382 on Thursday, up from 314 on Wednesday. It was 303 on Tuesday and 281 on Monday.

AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

“The extremely calm wind conditions in Delhi and 25 per cent stubble share (fire count 2,293) are two major factors today,” SAFAR said.

As per SAFAR model forecasts, the stubble burning share may increase to 35 per cent on Friday and 40 per cent on Saturday with the wind direction changing to northwesterly.

Northwesterly winds carry smoke from farm fires in Punjab and Haryana towards the national capital.

“Relief is expected only from the evening of November 7 but AQI will fluctuate within 'very poor' range,” the air quality forecast agency said.

Last year, the share of stubble burning in Delhi's pollution had peaked at 42 per cent on November 5. In 2019, crop residue burning accounted for 44 per cent of Delhi's PM2.5 pollution on November 1.

The contribution of stubble burning in Delhi's PM2.5 concentration was 32 per cent on Diwali day last year as compared to 19 per cent in 2019.

On October 27, the Delhi government had launched the 'Patakhe Nahi Diye Jalao' campaign to create awareness against the bursting of crackers.

Under the campaign, action can be taken under relevant IPC provisions and the Explosives Act against anyone found burning crackers.

According to the government, more than 13,000 kg of illegal firecrackers have been seized and 33 people arrested so far under the anti-cracker campaign. (With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk New Delhi Diwali Delhi AQI Haryana Punjab Paddy Stubble Burning Firecrackers ban National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Jinnah Row: Akhilesh Yadav Asks Detractors To Read Books Again, BJP Seeks Narco Test On Him

Jinnah Row: Akhilesh Yadav Asks Detractors To Read Books Again, BJP Seeks Narco Test On Him

Why Is NSA Ajit Doval Hosting A Security Meet On Afghanistan On Nov 10?

Agra: Air Quality Index Plunges To 'Very Poor', People Report Increased Respiratory Trouble Post Diwali

Yogi, Akhilesh Or Mayawati: Why Do UP CMs Prefer Not To Fight Assembly Elections

Maharashtra Hospital Fire: 11 Dead, Six Injured In Covid ICU

Deputy CM Sisodia Says Delhi Govt Is Alert As UP Reports Surge In Zika Virus Cases

Maharashtra Hospital Fire: 10 Covid-19 Patients Killed As Flames Erupt Inside ICU In Ahmadnagar

Delhi HC Allows Minor Sexual Assault Survivor To Medically Terminate Pregnancy

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

On COP26 Summit Sidelines, Dissent Sounds A Warning Note

On COP26 Summit Sidelines, Dissent Sounds A Warning Note

Post Diwali, Delhi Can't Breathe

Post Diwali, Delhi Can't Breathe

India Smash Scotland To Boost T20 World Cup Qualification Hopes

India Smash Scotland To Boost T20 World Cup Qualification Hopes

'I Am My Own Inspiration': Models In The Post-pandemic Fashion World

'I Am My Own Inspiration': Models In The Post-pandemic Fashion World

Advertisement

More from India

AAP Demands Centre To Further Reduce Petrol, Diesel Prices By Rs 15 Each

AAP Demands Centre To Further Reduce Petrol, Diesel Prices By Rs 15 Each

Mumbai Court Sends Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh To 14-Day Judicial Custody In Money Laundering Case

Mumbai Court Sends Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh To 14-Day Judicial Custody In Money Laundering Case

BJP’s National Executive Meet: Himachal Pradesh Bypoll Debacle, Assembly Polls Agenda To Dominate Discussions

BJP’s National Executive Meet: Himachal Pradesh Bypoll Debacle, Assembly Polls Agenda To Dominate Discussions

Delhi CM Kejriwal Announces Extension Of Free Ration Supply Till May Next Year

Delhi CM Kejriwal Announces Extension Of Free Ration Supply Till May Next Year

Read More from Outlook

Fashion Industry Must Change Its Colours To Survive In Post-Pandemic World

Fashion Industry Must Change Its Colours To Survive In Post-Pandemic World

Amrut Sadachar / The pandemic forced the fashion industry into a pause, and let it re-imagine existing business and marketing models. The future looks exciting.

Why Is NSA Ajit Doval Hosting A Security Meet On Afghanistan On Nov 10?

Why Is NSA Ajit Doval Hosting A Security Meet On Afghanistan On Nov 10?

Seema Guha / The Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan is organised at a time the ISIS-K is fighting the Taliban in Afghanistan to gain control of territory and spread its influence.

ENG vs SA, T20 World Cup, Live: South Africa Post Mammoth 189/2

ENG vs SA, T20 World Cup, Live: South Africa Post Mammoth 189/2

Koushik Paul / England are in pole position and South Africa must win in Sharjah to stay in contention for a berth in the T20 World Cup semis. Get here live scores of ENG vs SA.

Weekend Poetry | A Ghazal For The World

Weekend Poetry | A Ghazal For The World

Ria Chopra / The couplets in this poem lament oppression of many kinds – overwhelming world, self-doubt, vanishing hope. And at the same time, they also rise up in defiance.

Advertisement