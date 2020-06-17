'Disturbing And Painful': Rajnath Singh On Killing Of Soldiers In Ladakh Face-off

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that the loss of Indian Army soldiers in Ladakh's Galwan valley is "deeply disturbing and painful" and added that the soldiers "displayed exemplary courage and valour in the line of duty".

Singh's statement came nearly 24 hours after the reports emerged that Indian and Chinese troops had clashed in Ladakh resulting in the death of 20 Indian Army personnel and the injuries of several others.



The Union Minister said the Indian soldiers sacrificed their lives in the highest traditions of the Indian Army.

"Nation will never forget their bravery and sacrifice. My heart goes out to the families of the fallen soldiers. The nation stands shoulder to shoulder with them in this difficult hour. We are proud of the bravery and courage of India’s brave hearts," Singh said.

At least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the violent face-off with China in Galwan valley in Eastern Ladakh on Monday night government. The casualty number could further rise.

Also Read: Bloodiest India-China Clash In 45 Years Leaves 20 Soldiers Dead In Galwan Valley

Reacting to the development, Indian Army said troops of both the countries have now disengaged at the Galwan area where the clashed on the night of 15/16 June.

"17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the stand off location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20. Indian Army is firmly committed to protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation," Indian Army said in a statement.

The loss of soldiers in Galwan is deeply disturbing and painful. Our soldiers displayed exemplary courage and valour in the line of duty and sacrificed their lives in the highest traditions of the Indian Army. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 17, 2020

It is believed to be first such incident along the border with China that Indian armed forces personnel have been killed after a gap of nearly 45 years. Four Indian soldiers had lost their lives in an ambush at Tulung La in Arunachal Pradesh in 1975.

The violent face-off between Indian and Chinese military forces took place along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh region amid heightened tensions over the border dispute between the two countries.

Senior military officials of the two sides are holding a meeting in Galwan Valley to defuse tension.

Also Read: A Catch-22 Situation For China: Dragon Didn't Expect A Stare Back And Now It's Clueless

In an earlier statement, an Indian Army spokesperson said: "During de-escalation process in Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place last night with casualties. The loss of lives on Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers. Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation."

Later, the Army issued a revised statement and said "casualties were suffered on both sides" in "violent face-off" during de-escalation process with China in Galwan Valley.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Indian troops crossed the borderline twice on Monday, "provoking and attacking Chinese personnel, resulting in serious physical confrontation between border forces on the two sides"

A large number of Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in an eyeball-to-eyeball situation in Galwan Valley for the last five weeks.

The incident comes days after Indian Army Chief Gen MM Naravane said both sides have begun disengaging from Galwan Valley.

(With agency inputs)