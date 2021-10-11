Advertisement
Monday, Oct 11, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Burglar Fails To Find Much At SDM's House, Leaves Behind Note For Him

A note with words written, "Jab paise nahi they toh lock nahi karna tha collector” was found in Trilochan Singh Gaur's house who is posted as the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) at Khategaon, in Madhya Pradesh.

Burglar Fails To Find Much At SDM's House, Leaves Behind Note For Him
Burglar leaves note after returning disappointed from collector's house. (Note's text says - Why the house was locked when there was no money?) | Twitter

Trending

Burglar Fails To Find Much At SDM's House, Leaves Behind Note For Him
outlookindia.com
2021-10-11T13:56:26+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 11 Oct 2021, Updated: 11 Oct 2021 1:56 pm

After getting disappointed at not being able to find enough cash and valuables at the residence of a government official in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district, a burglar left behind a note asking "why the house was locked when there was no money?" kept at home, police said on Monday.

A copy of the note also surfaced on social media in which the burglar wrote "Jab paise nahi they toh lock nahi karna tha collector” (when there was no money, it should not have been locked, collector). This message was addressed to Trilochan Singh Gaur, currently posted as sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) at Khategaon town in the district.

Kotwali police station in-charge Umrao Singh said Rs 30,000 cash and some jewellery items were stolen from the residence of the SDM.

The SDM came to know about the theft when he returned home on Saturday night after a gap of a fortnight.

Notably, top district police officials live in the area where the SDM's official residence is located.
Singh said a hand-written note, possibly written by the burglar, was found at Gaur's residence.
The thief apparently used the government officer's note-pad and pen to write the note, police sources said.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

The police have launched an investigation into the incident and registered an FIR against unidentified persons, Singh said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Madhya Pradesh Robbery National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Man Booked For Abandoning 10-Month Old Son Now Charged With Murder Of Live-In Partner

Man Booked For Abandoning 10-Month Old Son Now Charged With Murder Of Live-In Partner

Kolkata Police On High Terror Alert Amid Durga Puja Celebrations In City

Kerala Man Convicted Of Killing Wife Using Snake

Congress Leaders Stage 'Maun Vrat' To Protest Against Lakhimpur Kheri Violence

J&K: Five Army Personnel Killed In Gunfight With Terrorists In Poonch

CBI Raids Ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's Premises

'India Never Had A More Decisive Govt': PM Modi Launches Indian Space Association

Indian Embassy's Dussehra Celebrations In China Attract Huge Crowds

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

2021–22 ISU Challenger Series - CS Finlandia Trophy

2021–22 ISU Challenger Series - CS Finlandia Trophy

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

Advertisement

More from India

Mahrashtra Bandh: Mumbai's 'BEST' Bus Services Suspended After Stone Pelting

Mahrashtra Bandh: Mumbai's 'BEST' Bus Services Suspended After Stone Pelting

Here Are The Top 10 Events Of The Day

Here Are The Top 10 Events Of The Day

India Logs 18,132 New Covid-19 Cases - Lowest In 215 Days

India Logs 18,132 New Covid-19 Cases - Lowest In 215 Days

Amrapali Mess: Two-And-Half-Years After SC Verdict, No Succour For Home-Buyers

Amrapali Mess: Two-And-Half-Years After SC Verdict, No Succour For Home-Buyers

Read More from Outlook

What’s Driven The Nifty Above 18,000

What’s Driven The Nifty Above 18,000

Rajiv Ranjan Singh / Nifty moved up quite quickly, as against most other Asian indices that were trading in the red. The other exceptions apart from Nifty were Hang Seng and Nikkei.

J&K: Five Army Personnel Killed In Gunfight With Terrorists In Poonch

J&K: Five Army Personnel Killed In Gunfight With Terrorists In Poonch

Outlook Web Desk / Five Army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), were killed in a fierce gunfight with terrorists during an anti-insurgency operation in Poonch district of J&K.

IPL 2021, Eliminator: Virat Kohli's RCB Face Eoin Morgan's KKR In Sharjah

IPL 2021, Eliminator: Virat Kohli's RCB Face Eoin Morgan's KKR In Sharjah

PTI / In the league phase, RCB and KKR shared the honours in the head-to-head count. RCB won the first leg by 38 runs, then KKR took the return fixture by nine wickets.

'India Never Had A More Decisive Govt': PM Modi Launches Indian Space Association

'India Never Had A More Decisive Govt': PM Modi Launches Indian Space Association

Outlook Web Desk / Echoing the prime minister's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', the ISpA will help in making India self-reliant, technologically advanced and a leading player in the space arena.

Advertisement