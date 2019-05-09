Political leaders, while delivering speeches at their rallies, often seek validation from the attendees. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the communicator-in-chief of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is a prime example of it.

Union Minister Smriti Irani followed in his footsteps but faced an embarrassing situation on Wednesday when at a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Ashok Nagar, she sought some answers of the audience.

"During the campaign for the assembly elections, the Congress promised to waive off farm loans. Did they do it? Were your loans waived off?" Smriti asked.

Contrary to her belief, the answer was surprising and ignominious for the minister. A large section among the attendees, started chanting, "ho gaya, ho gaya" (yes, it's done, it's done), suggesting the Congress had already delivered its poll promise.

Irani had to stop her speech for a good 30 seconds before asking the next question. The video of the blooper was posted by the Indian National Congress (Madhya Pradesh) on its Twitter handle which was shared by many social media users.

Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had questioned the Congress for not delivering on its poll promises. A Congress-led delegation went to Shivraj's residence and dumped papers to show the farmers had already received a respite from the burden of farm loans.

The state of Madhya Pradesh was wrested by the Congress from the BJP in December after a neck-and-neck battle with Shivraj's party that ruled for close to 15 years.