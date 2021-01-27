January 27, 2021
Corona
Andhra Pradesh: Dentist Falls Ill After Taking Covid-19 Vaccine, Condition Critical

The dentist’s illness cannot be attributed to the Covid-19 vaccine, health department officials said

Outlook Web Bureau 27 January 2021
Representational Image
outlookindia.com
2021-01-27T15:51:27+05:30
A dentist who recently received the Covid-19 vaccine in Andhra Pradesh’s Ongole has been hospitalised in Chennai after she fell ill, health department officials said on Wednesday.
However, officials have ruled out any link between her illness and the vaccine.

P Ratnavali, district medical and health officer (DMHO) of Prakasam, said the dentist Dhana Lakshimi was suffering from a urinary tract infection when she took the coronavirus jab on December 23 at a government hospital in Ongole adding that she complained of fever soon after the vaccination.

"Her blood pressure dropped significantly and she was suffering from high fever on Tuesday. So, she was shifted to Apollo Hospitals Chennai. Her condition is a bit critical," the DMHO told PTI.

Ratnavali said before being shifted to Chennai, the dentist was treated at a local private hospital where she was diagnosed with infections in kidney and liver and her condition cannot be attributed to the Covid-19 vaccine.

(With PTI inputs)

 

