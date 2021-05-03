Delhi’s Covid-19 Positivity Rate Dips Below 30% As City Reports 407 New Fatalities

While India’s active Covid-19 cases crossed the 33-lakh mark on Sunday, the national capital’s positivity rate dipped to 28.33 per cent, the lowest since April 19.

Delhi also logged 20,394 new infections and 407 Covid-19 fatalities during the last 24 hours, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. This is the second day on the trot that the capital has recorded over 400 fatalities due to the deadly virus.

This development comes in the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding a review meeting with top officials to discuss the pandemic situation in the country. During his meet, Modi discussed ways to augment human resources for effective Covid management, sources told PTI.

With the second wave of the pandemic sweeping across the country, Delhi has been one of the worst affected cities. The national capital’s Covid-19 positivity rate reduced to 28.33 per cent on Sunday after remaining above 30 per cent for the last 13 days.

Delhi had reported a positivity rate of 31.6 per cent on Saturday, 32.7 per cent on Friday, 32.8 per cent on Thursday, 31.8 per cent on Wednesday, 32.7 per cent on Tuesday, and 35 per cent on Monday.

On April 22, a positivity rate of 36.2 per cent, the highest so far, was recorded.

The city had witnessed 412 deaths on Saturday, the highest so far; 375 on Friday, 395 on Thursday, 368 on Wednesday; 381 on Tuesday, 380 on Monday, 350 on Sunday, and 357 on Saturday last week, according to government data.

Delhi had recorded 25,219 cases on Saturday, 27,047 on Friday, 24,235 on Thursday, 25,986 on Wednesday, 24,149 on Tuesday, 20,201 on Monday, 22,933 on Sunday, and 24,103 last Saturday.

The city has so far recorded 11,94,946 cases, of which over 10.85 lakh have recovered. The death toll due to the viral disease stands at 16,966, the bulletin said.

A total of 71,997 tests, including 17,510 rapid-antigen tests, were conducted in a day. The city currently has 92,290 active cases, it added.

A significant number of 24,444 patients recovered from the virus during the period.

Out of the 21,483 COVID beds in various hospitals of the city, only 1,347 are vacant. A total of 50,742 patients are recovering in home isolation, the bulletin said.

According to it, 49,633 vaccine doses were administered in a day and included 28,775 who received the first dose and 20,858 who got the second dose.

The number of containment zones in the city has jumped to 42098 from 39,556 the previous day.

(With PTI inputs)

