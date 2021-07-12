Delhi: Woman Arrested For Strangling 11-Month-Old Son After Quarrel With Husband

In a horrifying incident that has recently come to light, a 26-year-old woman in south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri area strangled her 11-month-old son following a quarrel with her husband, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the incident occurred on July 9, when the woman allegedly used her dupatta to strangle her infant after her husband refused to get her son treated at a hospital for his fever.

The woman has been identified as one Jyoti. According to the police, Jyoti lived in south Delhi with her husband Satveer Tanwar, whom she married while she was 16 years old. According to officials, the couple did not share cordial relations and they quarrelled often.

After Jyoti allegedly strangled her son, he was then taken to Apex Hospital, Chattarpur by his father and other relatives where he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.

A case of murder was registered and during investigation, both the mother and father of the child threw allegations against each other for killing the infant.

During investigation, CCTV footage from the village, call records, statements of witnesses were taken revealing that the murder was committed by Jyoti, he said.

“Accused Jyoti has been arrested in the case and the dupatta used by her to strangle the infant was also recovered,” the officer said.

“During interrogation, the accused disclosed that she had a quarrel with Satveer on July 9 at around 3:30 pm as her husband didn’t like her since their marriage. They argued over many things and never shared a cordial relationship,” the officer said.

(With PTI inputs)

