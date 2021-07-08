Delhi Riots: SC Says Facebook Has To Appear Before Panel But Can't Be Forced To Answer

The Supreme Court on Thursday said Facebook has to appear before the Delhi Assembly panel in connection with the riots probe but can't be forced to answer questions.

The apex court rejected the plea of Facebook India Vice President Ajit Mohan against summons issued by Delhi Assembly’s Peace and Harmony committee in connection with the 2020 riot probe.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Dinesh Maheshwari and Hrishikesh Roy termed Facebook India VP Ajit Mohan's plea as pre-mature and said nothing has happened against him before Assembly's panel.

The SC, however, said Facebook can't be compelled to answer on issues of law and order, which are looked after by the central government.

The verdict came on plea filed by Mohan, Facebook India Online Services Pvt Ltd and Facebook Inc who contended that the committee lacks power to summon or hold petitioners in breach of its privileges for failing to appear and it was exceeding its Constitutional limits.

They have challenged last year's September 10 and 18 notices issued by the committee that sought Mohan's presence before the panel which is probing the Delhi riots and Facebook's role in spread of the alleged hate speeches.

(PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine