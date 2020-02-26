Delhi Riots: Death Toll Climbs To 27; Kejriwal Visits Violence-Hit Areas

Two deaths were recorded at LNJP Hospital on Wednesday taking the count of people who have died in the northeast Delhi violence to 27, authorities said.

These were the first cases of casualty reported at LNJP Hospital, which has been receiving a number of patients since the violence broke out Monday evening.

Earlier, the toll stood at 22, all fatalities being recorded at GTB Hospital.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia visited violence-affected areas in north-east district of the national capital.

The two leaders interacted with locals at Johripur following a Delhi High Court's orders that 'the Chief Minister and Deputy CM should also visit the affected areas for confidence-building among people.

Earlier in the evening, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited the violence-affected areas in north-east Delhi and said that situation "is under control". He held a meeting with senior officials of the Delhi Police and also interacted with locals in Jaffrabad and Maujpur.

"The situation is under control and people are satisfied. We have confidence in law enforcement agencies. Police is doing their job and is alert," he said.

After his visit, Doval briefed Home Minister Amit Shah about the situation on the ground.

Hearing a petition on the situation in Delhi, the High Court said it won't let another 1984 happen in the national capital under its watch.

The court also directed the Delhi Police to take "conscious decision" with respect to lodging of FIRs against hate speeches by three BJP leaders -- Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma -- in connection with the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Earlier, at least four bodies were brought to the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital from the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, a senior official said.

On Wednesday morning, security forces conducted flag march in the violence-hit areas, directed people to stay back home and not come out on the streets.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court in a midnight hearing on Tuesday directed the Delhi Police to ensure safe passage to the injured victims of violence in North-East district by deploying all resources, as well as to make sure they receive immediate emergency treatment.

A Division Bench of Justices S. Muralidhar and Anup Jairam Bhambhani in a special hearing said that status report of compliance, including information about the injured victims and the treatment offered to them be placed before the Court later on Wednesday when it takes up the matter at 2.15 pm.

"This order be conveyed to the Medical Superintendent of GTB and LNJP Hospitals through Deputy Commissioner (Crime) and the Deputy Commissioner (North) and also conveyed by Praveen Uppal, Registrar (Listing) of this Court who is also present with us, on phone to the Police Headquarters for being immediately brought to the attention of the Commissioner of Police," the court observed.

On Wednesday, the entry and exit gates of all metro stations in the affected area were opened, indicating the situation was coming to normal.

Chief Minister Kejriwal said the situation has become "alarming", adding that he is writing to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"I have been in touch with large no. of people whole nite (night). Situation alarming. Police, despite all its efforts, unable to control situation and instil confidence (sic)," Kejriwal tweeted.

"Army shud (should) be called in and curfew imposed in rest of affected areas immediately. Am writing to Hon'ble HM to this effect," he added.

Several parts of northeast Delhi witnessed sporadic incidents of stone-pelting and firing from country-arms for two consecutive days, leaving more than a hundred people injured. The dead include a police head constable and an assortment of civilians ranging from an autorickshaw driver to small businessmen.