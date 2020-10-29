Delhi riots: Court Dismisses Bail Plea Of Man In Murder Case

A Delhi court has dismissed the bail plea of a man arrested in a case related to the murder of a local resident during the northeast Delhi riots in February.

Additional sessions judge Amitabh Rawat dismissed the bail plea of Jafar in the case of the alleged murder of Mohd Furkan during the riots at Kardam Puri Pulia in the Jyoti Nagar area.

The court said the contention that Jafar's name was not mentioned in the FIR was misplaced as in cases of rioting, identification of the accused persons was done during the investigation of the case.

It further said video footage of February 24 also showed that Jafar was allegedly actively participating in the riots at Kardam Puri Pulia, in which 18 police officials sustained injuries and Furkan died due to gunshot injury.

"The accused (Jafar) is, thus, part of the unlawful assembly which did the acts of rioting with firearms and pelting stones and which resulted in the death of Furkan on the date by gunshot injury.

