September 14, 2020
Corona
Delhi Riots 2020: Filmmakers Rahul Roy and Saba Dewan receive Delhi Police Summons

Delhi Police’s Special Cell summons Rahul Roy and Saba Dewan for questioning.

PTI 14 September 2020
A vandalised school in Shiv Vihar area of the riot-affected north east Delhi.
Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook
The Delhi Police's Special Cell has summoned short film producer Rahul Roy and documentary filmmaker Saba Dewan for questioning in connection with the North-East Delhi riots, official sources said on Monday.

This comes just a day after the police arrested former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Umar Khalid under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for his alleged role in the riots. He was arrested by the Special Cell after 11 hours of interrogation. Rahul Roy was named in the supplementary chargesheet filed by the police earlier this week.  

Communal clashes that broke out in northeast Delhi on February 24 left 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

