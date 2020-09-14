Delhi Riots 2020: Court Sends Umar Khalid To Ten Days Police Remand, Asks DCP To Ensure Safety

The Karkardooma court has sent Umar Khalid, Ex-JNU student, to ten days police remand for allegedly hatching a conspiracy for riots in North-East Delhi.

“The case diary is being produced for examination for subjective satisfaction of this court prior to grant of police custody remand. Since technical data and other material are substantial which needs to be confronted, it is necessary that 10 days police custody remand be granted,” Amitabh Rawat, Additional Session Judge, Karkardooma Court, said.

The judge added, “Considering the nature of the case and role of the accused Umar Khalid that has surfaced so far regarding the conspiracy and involvement in Anti CAA/NPR/NRC protest with the support of several radical groups/organisations resulting in riots and the fact that the custodial interrogation has been sought of the accused Umar Khalid for confronting the huge technical data as well as material that has come during the investigation, I deem it fit that, for having an effective and proper investigation to allow the present application for seeking police custody remand of the accused Umar Khalid for a period of ten days.”

“After expiry of police custody remand, accused be produced before the court on 24.09.2020,” Rawat ordered.

Besides, the court permitted three lawyers – Trideep Pais, Sanya Kumar and Rakshands Deka – to confer with Khalid “for a period not exceeding half an hour at the beginning of the police custody and thereafter, daily during police custody remand at the venue to the communicated to the counsel.”

“Thee concerned police officials shall ensure that they remain outside the audible range during the said period,” the judge ordered.

Appearing for Delhi Police, Amit Prasad, Special Public Prosecutor, told the court that Khalid was actively involved behind the conspiracy hatched in setting up anti CAA/NPR/NRC protest at various sites in Delhi.

“From the examination of witnesses; it is revealed that accused Umar Khalid was coordinating the protest sites in Delhi in connivance with other radical groups,” Prasad alleged as recorded by the Judge in his order.

He added, “The Mobile phone of accused was already seized in this case and more than 40 GB data was extracted by CERT in. Subsequently, on 13.09.2020 accused Umar Khalid was arrested after interrogation.”

However, Khalid’s lawyer opposed custodial interrogation arguing that Khalid was already interrogated twice in the case. “

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine