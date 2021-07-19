Delhi Records Zero Covid Death, First Time Since March 2

Delhi recorded zero covid death on Sunday, first time since March 2. The capital city recorded 51 fresh infections with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent, according to a health bulletin issued here.

It was on March 2 this year when the national capital had last reported zero death due to the virus. On that day, the number of single-day infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 per cent.

"No death has been reported in Delhi due to Covid in the last 24 hours. 51 positive cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. With this, the total active cases have come down to just 592. Follow Covid appropriate behaviour & contribute to this fight. #DelhiFightsCorona," tweeted Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday.

Eighty patients recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The death toll in Delhi stands at 25,027 while the cumulative case tally has reached 14,35,529, it said.

As many as 14,09,910 people have either been discharged, have recovered or migrated out. The case fatality rate stands at 1.74 per cent, it said.

A total of 71,546 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, of which

50,157 were RTPCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests, while the rest were rapid antigen tests.

The number of active cases stands at 592, of which 203 are in home isolation. A day ago, the number of active cases was 621 while the number of patients in home isolation was 212, the bulletin said.

Of the 12,780 beds in hospitals, only 330 are occupied.

The number of containment zones is 409, a decline from the previous day's figures of 422.

The national capital had recorded 59 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths on Saturday, while the positivity rate was 0.08 per cent.

On Friday, Delhi had recorded 66 cases and one fatality, while the positivity rate was 0.09 per cent, while on Thursday the city had logged 72 cases and one death, with a positivity rate of 0.10 per cent.

The infection rate, which had reached 36 per cent in the last week of April, has come down to 0.07 per cent now.

On Wednesday, the city had recorded 77 cases and one death, while on Tuesday, the daily infection tally was 76 with two deaths.

Delhi had faced a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a large number of lives daily. The rapid rise in the number of cases led to a shortage of medical oxygen at various city hospitals.

On April 20, the city had reported a record 28,395 cases. On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far. At 448, the highest number of deaths was reported on May 3.

(PTI)

