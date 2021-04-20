Delhi Lockdown: Step-By-Step Guide On How To Apply For An E-Pass; List Of People Who Can Avail E-Pass

With the “fourth wave” of the pandemic sweeping across the national capital, the Delhi government imposed a six-day lockdown in the city on Monday. The lockdown will be effective till 5 am on April 26.

Stating that the city’s health infrastructure was crumbling amid rising number of Covid-19 infections, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "We took the decision to impose a lockdown as we feel there is no other option left.”

Prior to this, a weekend curfew was already in place in the national capital.

While public movement has been banned in Delhi till next week, people associated with the following sectors can move in and around the city, provided they have an e-pass—

1. Shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy & milk booths, meat & fish, animal fodder, pharmaceuticals, opticians, medicines and medical equipment, newspaper distribution.

2. Banks, Insurance offices and ATMs, SEBI/ Stock related offices

3. Telecommunications, Internet services, Broadcasting and Cable services, IT and IT enabled services.

4. Delivery of all essential goods including food, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment through e-commerce.

5. Petrol pumps, LPG, CNG, petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets. Water supply, Power generation, transmission and distribution units and services.

6. Cold storage and warehousing services.

7. Private security services. Manufacturing units of essential commodities.

8. Manufacturing units of non-essential commodities having onsite workers Production units or services, which require continuous process

9. Delivery of food by way of home delivery, take away by restaurants or eateries.

10. Religious places shall be permitted to open, but no visitors shall be allowed.

How To apply for an e-pass?

Step 1: You will have to login to epass.jantasamvad.org

Step 2: Select ‘e-pass for travel during curfew’ and click on Submit.

Step 3: Fill the form, that you are provided

Step 4: Upload identification proof.

Step 5: You will receive an SMS once your application gets approved.

Once you receive you e-pass you can download on your mobile or take a print out of the same.

Modes of transport for those who have an e-pass--

Public transport such as Delhi Metro and public buses will run with up to 50 percent seating capacity. Autos, e-rickshaws, taxis, cabs, gramin sewa and phat phat sewa will be allowed to ply with up to 2 passengers. Maxi cabs will be allowed for up to 5 passengers RTV (up to 11 passengers) shall be allowed to function

There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement transportation of essential goods. No separate permission or e-pass will be required for such movements.

(With PTI inputs)

