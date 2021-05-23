Delhi: Kejriwal Extends Lockdown Till May 31, Says Will Introduce Relaxations If Covid Cases Continue To Fall

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the extension of the Covid-induced lockdown in the national capital on Sunday.

The city will now be under lockdown till 5 am on May 31.

While acknowledging the decline in the number of Covid-19 infections in Delhi, Kejriwal said that if the trend continues the Delhi government will “unlock” the national capital in a phased manner from May 31.

à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¨à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¼à¤¿à¤²à¤¾à¤«à¤¼ à¤¦à¤¿à¤²à¥à¤²à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤¸à¤¿à¤¯à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¥à¤¶à¤¿à¤¶à¥à¤ à¤¸à¥ à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¤¿à¤¤à¤¿ à¤¬à¥à¤¹à¤¤à¤° à¤¹à¥ à¤°à¤¹à¥ à¤¹à¥, à¤¹à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤¸à¥ à¤¤à¤°à¤¹ à¤ à¤¨à¥à¤¶à¤¾à¤¸à¤¿à¤¤ à¤°à¤¹à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ | Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/jSIrwjVQpL — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 23, 2021

The developments come in the backdrop of Delhi logging 2,260 new Covid infections on Saturday, its lowest daily rise since March 1.

The national capital also logged 182 coronavirus fatalities on Saturday, making it the first time that the daily death toll dipped below the 200-mark since April 18.

Further, the city’s positivity rate which was as high as 30 per cent earlier this month, slipped to 3.58 per cent on Saturday.

(With PTI inputs)

