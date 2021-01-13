January 13, 2021
Corona
Delhi HC Seeks Centre's Response On Plea Filed By 2006 Mumbai Train Blasts Convict

Delhi High Court has asked the Centre to respond to the plea filed by the convict involved in 2006 Mumbai train blasts which had claimed 189 lives.

Outlook Web Bureau 13 January 2021
Representational image of Delhi High Court
On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court asked for the Centre's response on a plea filed by a convict who was involved in the 2006 Mumbai train bombings case. The plea challenged a CIC order which denied the convict's request for an investigation report into the blast which claimed 189 lives, filed by Maharashtra government. 

The ministry of home affairs has been issued a notice by Justice Pratibha M. Singh, asking for a stand on the plea by Ehtesham Qutubuddin Siddique, who has been sentenced to death in the case. The next hearing shall be on March 24 and the ministry has agreed to file a reply before the date of hearing. Both, the Central government counsel Rahul Sharma and advocate C K Bhatt, who will be appearing for the Ministry, have accepted the notice. 

The plea requests the Andhra Pradesh's government dossier on the probe, into the alleged involvement Indian Mujahideen group in the Mumbai blasts.  Siddique has also been claiming that he has been falsely implicated in the blasts and that this is a violation of his human rights. 

With PTI inputs 

