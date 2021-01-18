Delhi HC Allows Minor Rape Victim To Terminate Pregnancy

After an interaction with the rape victim and her family, the Delhi High Court permitted the 16-year-old rape victim to terminate her 26-week pregnancy. After having a private virtual hearing with the victim and her mother, discussing the risks, associated with the procedure at such an advanced stage, the court decided to allow the minor to abort her pregnancy.

On January 14, the court had asked a medical board of LNJP Hospital to examine the victim and look into the feasibility of terminating her pregnancy. If during the procedure there is any risk to the victim's life, the court has also given the discretion to the doctors to cancel the medical termination of the pregnancy. The court has also asked the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to preserve the foetus for the purpose of DNA testing for effective adjudication of the criminal trial in the rape case.

According to the psychiatric evaluation of the victim done by the board, she has suffered mental trauma and continuing with the pregnancy may inflict further trauma on her, shared Advocate Vrinda Grover. She added that the victim and her family is insisting on terminating the pregnancy and with advances in medical science, it is feasible to do so at an advanced stage.

With PTI inputs

