Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 06, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Delhi CM Kejriwal Announces Extension Of Free Ration Supply Till May Next Year

The announcement came a day after Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said the Centre had no proposal to extend distribution of free ration through the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) beyond November 30.

Delhi CM Kejriwal Announces Extension Of Free Ration Supply Till May Next Year
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal | PTI

Trending

Delhi CM Kejriwal Announces Extension Of Free Ration Supply Till May Next Year
outlookindia.com
2021-11-06T13:53:53+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 06 Nov 2021, Updated: 06 Nov 2021 1:53 pm

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced  extension of the Aam Admi Party (AAP) government's free ration scheme by six months till May 2022.

"Inflation is at its peak. The common man is struggling to manage even two square meals a day. Many have lost their jobs due to COVID-19. Prime minister sir, please extend the scheme of supplying free ration to the poor by six months. The Delhi government is extending its free ration scheme for the next six months," he said in a tweet in Hindi. 

Kejriwal's comments came a day after Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said the Centre had no proposal to extend distribution of free ration through the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) beyond November 30.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

 The Delhi government distributes free ration to beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013, and PMGKAY.

 The city has over 2,000 fair price shops, 17.77 lakh ration card holders and around 72.78 lakh beneficiaries.

The free ration is given over and above subsidised grains distributed to them through ration shops. 

The PMGKAY was launched in March last year to ameliorate distress caused by COVID-19. Initially, the scheme was launched for April-June last year, but was later extended to November 30. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Arvind Kejriwal New Delhi Delhi Government AAP: Aam Aadmi Party National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Mumbai Court Sends Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh To 14-Day Judicial Custody In Money Laundering Case

Mumbai Court Sends Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh To 14-Day Judicial Custody In Money Laundering Case

BJP’s National Executive Meet: Himachal Pradesh Bypoll Debacle, Assembly Polls Agenda To Dominate Discussions

Odisha Covid-19 Figures Settle Around 200 For Second Consecutive Day

3 UP Men Booked For Attempting To Rape A Woman In Village

Delhi: Air Quality Improves As Higher Wind Speed Flushes Out Pollution

China Launches Three New Remote Sensing Satellites Into Space

CBSE To Hold Term 1 Examination From November, Schools Directed To Submit Internal Assessment Scores By December 23

Covid-19 Cases Drop After Diwali Surge, Over 10K New Infections Logged

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Post Diwali, Delhi Can't Breathe

Post Diwali, Delhi Can't Breathe

India Smash Scotland To Boost T20 World Cup Qualification Hopes

India Smash Scotland To Boost T20 World Cup Qualification Hopes

New Zealand One Win Away From T20 World Cup Semis After Beating Namibia

New Zealand One Win Away From T20 World Cup Semis After Beating Namibia

'I Am My Own Inspiration': Models In The Post-pandemic Fashion World

'I Am My Own Inspiration': Models In The Post-pandemic Fashion World

Advertisement

More from India

Sidhu Vs Channi: Would've Solved Punjab's Problems In 15 Days If I Was CM, Says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Sidhu Vs Channi: Would've Solved Punjab's Problems In 15 Days If I Was CM, Says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Meghalaya Cabinet Approves Addition Of A New District To State

Meghalaya Cabinet Approves Addition Of A New District To State

Delhi Pollution: Air Will Take Two Days To Normalise, Predicts SAFAR Chief

Delhi Pollution: Air Will Take Two Days To Normalise, Predicts SAFAR Chief

Indian Navy's Goa Maritime Conclave To Commence From Sunday: All You Need To Know

Indian Navy's Goa Maritime Conclave To Commence From Sunday: All You Need To Know

Read More from Outlook

BJP’s National Executive Meet: Focus On Himachal Pradesh Bypoll Debacle, Assembly Polls Agenda

BJP’s National Executive Meet: Focus On Himachal Pradesh Bypoll Debacle, Assembly Polls Agenda

Preetha Nair / The BJP national executive meeting will set the pitch for the upcoming Assembly polls in five states—Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab—scheduled for early next year.

5 Reasons Why The News Of Mukesh Ambani Moving To London Appeared So Real

5 Reasons Why The News Of Mukesh Ambani Moving To London Appeared So Real

Outlook Business Team / With RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani facing political and other attacks in India, the news of the family moving abroad seemed credible.

T20 World Cup: Why NZ Vs AFG Match Will Decide India's Fate

T20 World Cup: Why NZ Vs AFG Match Will Decide India's Fate

Jayanta Oinam / India pin their T20 World Cup semi-final qualification hopes on Afghanistan with New Zealand favourites to progress from Group 2 along with Pakistan.

Weekend Poetry | A Ghazal For The World

Weekend Poetry | A Ghazal For The World

Ria Chopra / The couplets in this poem lament oppression of many kinds – overwhelming world, self-doubt, vanishing hope. And at the same time, they also rise up in defiance.

Advertisement