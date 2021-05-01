May 01, 2021
Poshan
Delhi: Former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin Succumbs To Covid-19

Shahabuddin was being lodged at Tihar jail and he had tested positive for the virus, last week.

AP File Photo
Delhi: Former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin Succumbs To Covid-19
Gangster-turned-politician and former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Mohammad Shahabuddin succumbed to Covid-19 at a hospital in Delhi on Saturday morning, reports claimed.

Shahabuddin was being lodged at Tihar jail and he had tested positive for the virus, last week. Post his diagnosis, he had been admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

Taking cognizance of Shahabuddin’s case, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday had directed the AAP government to ensure proper medical treatment to the former MP.

 

