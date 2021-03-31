March 31, 2021
Poshan
Delhi: Fire Breaks Out At Safdarjung Hospital, Patients Moved Out

Outlook Web Bureau 31 March 2021
A fire broke out in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Wednesday morning following which 50 patients were evacuated, fire officials said.

The fire broke out around 6:30 am. No casualty has been reported, they said

Nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control.

Around 50 patients were immediately shifted to others wards with the help of hospital staff, the officials said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Outlook Videos