Delhi: Fire Breaks Out At Safdarjung Hospital, Patients Moved Out

A fire broke out in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on Wednesday morning following which 50 patients were evacuated, fire officials said.
The fire broke out around 6:30 am. No casualty has been reported, they said
Nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control.
Around 50 patients were immediately shifted to others wards with the help of hospital staff, the officials said.
(With inputs from PTI)
