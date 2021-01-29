Arvind Kejriwal Calls Farmers' Demands Valid, Says Attempts To Discredit Them Completely Wrong

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the AAP government fully backs the ongoing protest of farmers at various borders in the city. Delhi CM also called out their demands valid and alleged that the attempts to discredit the farmers' movement are completely wrong.

Arvind Kejriwal was responding to farmer leader Rakesh Tikait tweet, in which he had thanked him for making arrangements at the border for farmers.

He wrote in a Hindi tweet, "Rakesh ji, we are fully with the farmers. Your demands are valid. It is completely wrong to discredit the farmers' movement, calling the farmers as traitors and making false cases against the farmer leaders who have been agitating peacefully for so many days"

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also visited the Ghazipur border, where farmers are protesting against the agri laws, to check the arrangements made by the Delhi government.

The Ghaziabad administration late Thursday night gave an ultimatum to agitating farmers to vacate the UP Gate protest site but Tikait remained adamant, saying he would commit suicide but won't end the stir.

Hundreds of Bharatiya Kisan Union members stayed put on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway early on Friday, notwithstanding the Ghaziabad administration's ultimatum to vacate the UP Gate protest site.



With PTI Inputs

