Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Delhi Air Pollution: Petitioner In HC Seeks 15 Lakh Damages, Matter Listed

Delhi High Court: A petitioner sought Rs 15 lakh as compensation for “specific and exemplary damages” caused to him due to the Air pollution in Delhi. The matter is listed on 6th December.

Delhi Air Pollution: Petitioner In HC Seeks 15 Lakh Damages, Matter Listed
Representational Image | Shutterstock

Trending

Delhi Air Pollution: Petitioner In HC Seeks 15 Lakh Damages, Matter Listed
outlookindia.com
2021-11-30T19:56:31+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 30 Nov 2021, Updated: 30 Nov 2021 7:56 pm

A petition has been filed before the Delhi High Court seeking Rs 15 lakh as compensation and medical insurance of Rs 25 lakh in view of the poor air quality in the national capital.

Justice Yashwant Varma Tuesday directed that the matter be listed for hearing on December 6 after the petitioner did not appear when the case was called on its turn.

“Please understand, (Delhi) high court is not a playground and you should desist from using it as one,” the judge told the petitioner, who appeared when the case was called for hearing once again in the end. 

Related Stories

Air Pollution: Ban On Construction, Demolition Activities To Continue Till Further Orders: Gopal Rai

The judge also asked the petitioner to approach the Supreme Court if he was concerned with the air quality in Delhi as the issue is already being looked into by the apex court.

The petitioner-in-person Shivam Pandey, a lawyer, submitted that his prayer was that he sought health insurance for himself from the Centre and Delhi government on account of the air quality.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

In his petition, he has also sought Rs 15 lakh as compensation for “specific and exemplary damages” caused to him.

He has contended that pollution is the root cause of various diseases as it severely affects human health.

Air pollution specifically leads to adverse impacts on human health and results in chronic headache, eye irritation, skin irritation, problems in respiratory functions as well as associated morbidity, the petition has stated.

The plea has also claimed that air pollution can also cause serious lung diseases and cancer.

It said the Supreme Court has already expanded the scope of Article 21 of the Constitution of India by holding the “Right to clean pollution-free environment” as a fundamental right.

The petitioner has also prayed for a direction to the authorities to immediately seal the factories that are manufacturing firecrackers in the Delhi-NCR as well as the shops selling them.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Delhi Delhi - NCR Delhi Air Quality Delhi Pollution Air Quality Index (AQI) Health Insurance Delhi High Court National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

PIB Responded To 28,578 Fact Check Requests Till Date: Anurag Thakur

PIB Responded To 28,578 Fact Check Requests Till Date: Anurag Thakur

Bihar Legislators Engage In Vile Verbal Spat Outside Assembly

Covid-19 Omicron Variant: No Cases In India Yet, Says Health Minister

Opposition Unity: Act Fast Or Perish, TMC Makes Its Message Ring Louder

Over 6 Lakh Indians Gave Up Citizenship In Last 5 Years, Says MHA. But Why? How?

'Omicron Virus' Or 'South Africa Variant'? Here's What Not To Call New Covid-19 Strain

Women In Protests: When Veils Turn To Flags

Omicron Threat: Next 15 Days Crucial To Understand Global Impact

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

Storm Arwen Leaves UK Freezing In The Dark Under Blanket Of Snow

Storm Arwen Leaves UK Freezing In The Dark Under Blanket Of Snow

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from India

Omicron: 'We Should Be Very Concerned', Says Virologist T Jacob John

Omicron: 'We Should Be Very Concerned', Says Virologist T Jacob John

Kashmir: Why Is BJP Predicting Doomsday For J&K 2 Years After Article 370 Abrogation

Kashmir: Why Is BJP Predicting Doomsday For J&K 2 Years After Article 370 Abrogation

Farm Laws Repealed But For Maharashtra Farmers, The Misery Is Far From Over

Farm Laws Repealed But For Maharashtra Farmers, The Misery Is Far From Over

Abhijit Banerjee: Cook Like An Economist!

Abhijit Banerjee: Cook Like An Economist!

Read More from Outlook

How Parag Agrawal Obsessively Focused On Controlling Hate Speech As Twitter CTO

How Parag Agrawal Obsessively Focused On Controlling Hate Speech As Twitter CTO

Neeraj Thakur / After taking over as CTO of Twitter, Parag Agrawal’s main focus was on using AI and ML to identify hate speech and bots that were used to spread misinformation through the microblogging site.

'Omicron Virus' Or 'South Africa Variant'? Here's What Not To Call New Covid-19 Strain

'Omicron Virus' Or 'South Africa Variant'? Here's What Not To Call New Covid-19 Strain

Outlook Web Desk / The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has led to several discussions on WHO's method of naming virus variants on Greek alphabets. But terms like 'South Africa virus' have remained in use.

IPL 2022 Retention: Who Stays And Who Goes - Complete Team Lists

IPL 2022 Retention: Who Stays And Who Goes - Complete Team Lists

Jayanta Oinam / IPL Retention list was replete with full of expected names but there were some big omissions too. The mega auction will have a massive pool of stars that teams can now choose from.

Kashmir: Why Is BJP Predicting Doomsday For J&K 2 Years After Article 370 Abrogation

Kashmir: Why Is BJP Predicting Doomsday For J&K 2 Years After Article 370 Abrogation

Naseer Ganai / The statement, issued by senior BJP leader of J&K Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo, raises concern for minorities living in Kashmir Valley.

Advertisement