Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 08, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Index Improving Within 'Very Poor' Category

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) read 236 at 9 am on Wednesday. The 24-hour average AQI stood at 255 at 4 pm on Tuesday. The air quality is likely to improve within the 'very poor' category.

Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Index Improving Within 'Very Poor' Category
Representational Image | PTI

Trending

Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Index Improving Within 'Very Poor' Category
outlookindia.com
2021-12-08T11:11:20+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 08 Dec 2021, Updated: 08 Dec 2021 11:11 am

Delhi's air quality is likely to improve further within the poor category on Wednesday due to a favourable wind speed, authorities said. The city's air quality index (AQI) read 236 at 9 am. The 24-hour average AQI stood at 255 at 4 pm on Tuesday.

The Neighbouring Faridabad (190), Ghaziabad (220), Greater Noida (136), Gurgaon (184) and Noida (180) also recorded an improvement in their air quality.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Related Stories

Delhi Air Pollution: November Month's AQI Worst In 7 Years, No 'Good' Quality Days

The Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality forecast agency SAFAR said moderate wind speed over the next three days will further improve ventilation.

Mahesh Palawat, Vice President (Meteorology and Climate Change), Skymet Weather, said moderate wind speed will help improve the air quality further.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

He said that cold northwesterly wind will commence from Friday after a Western Disturbance affecting the hilly region recedes, causing the minimum temperature to drop by two to three degrees Celsius.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 10.1 degrees Celsius, a notch more than normal.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 24 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature is likely to drop by two to three degrees Celsius over the next three to four days, the Met office said.

Tags

PTI Delhi - NCR Delhi Air Quality Air Pollution National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Farmers' Protest Set To End? SKM To Meet Again Today On Govt Proposal

Farmers' Protest Set To End? SKM To Meet Again Today On Govt Proposal

Covid-19 Update: Active Coronavirus Cases At 555-Day Low, 8,439 New Infections Logged

Aung San Suu Kyi Verdict 'Disturbing' But Will It Change India's Equation With Myanmar?

At Home Turf Yogi Adityanath Lauds PM Modi, Says ‘Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai’

PM Modi Unveils AIIMS, Fertilizer Plant In Gorakhpur, Slams Opposition For Neglecting Development

Explainer | Why A Democratic India Must Junk Draconian AFSPA

AFSPA Factsheet: The Act And Its Extension In India

Nagaland Ambush: Major General Rank Officer To Head Indian Army's Court Of Enquiry

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Nagaland Civilian Killings: Hundreds Turn Up For Candlelight March in Kohima

Nagaland Civilian Killings: Hundreds Turn Up For Candlelight March in Kohima

Modi-Putin Meet Reaffirms India-Russia Ties

Modi-Putin Meet Reaffirms India-Russia Ties

Ashes 2021-22: Australia Upbeat Ahead Of Gabba Opener

Ashes 2021-22: Australia Upbeat Ahead Of Gabba Opener

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from India

Gujarati Gas Station Owner Shot By Robber On Daughter's Birthday In US

Gujarati Gas Station Owner Shot By Robber On Daughter's Birthday In US

TMC Leader's 'Selfie' With 'Gun' In Office Goes Viral, BJP Cries Foul

TMC Leader's 'Selfie' With 'Gun' In Office Goes Viral, BJP Cries Foul

Rahul Gandhi Demands Compensation For Dead Farmers' Kins, Slams Govt For Not Keeping Data

Rahul Gandhi Demands Compensation For Dead Farmers' Kins, Slams Govt For Not Keeping Data

PM Modi Takes A Jibe At Samajwadi Party: Those Wearing Red Caps Are 'Red Alert' For UP

PM Modi Takes A Jibe At Samajwadi Party: Those Wearing Red Caps Are 'Red Alert' For UP

Read More from Outlook

Aung San Suu Kyi Verdict 'Disturbing' But Will It Change India's Equation With Myanmar?

Aung San Suu Kyi Verdict 'Disturbing' But Will It Change India's Equation With Myanmar?

Seema Guha / While India has time and again appealed for rapprochement between the democratic forces and the military, it has continued to engage with the junta in Myanmar.

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Anand Kochukudy / What has led to this change of heart over the past few years for the Church, long seen to be anathemic to the Sangh Parivar?

Ashes, 1st Test: Cummins Steals The Show On Rain-Affected Day 1

Ashes, 1st Test: Cummins Steals The Show On Rain-Affected Day 1

Jayanta Oinam / Pat Cummins made his captaincy bow in style with a fifer at The Gabba, helping Australia dismiss England for 147. Then rain arrived.

Why AFSPA In Jammu And Kashmir Is Not Just A Defence Act

Why AFSPA In Jammu And Kashmir Is Not Just A Defence Act

Naseer A Ganai / Has the AFSPA become an ideological Act, a tool to revise Kashmir history? Many analysts believe so.

Advertisement