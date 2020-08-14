August 14, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Define Inclusive Vaccine Access Strategy For India Now: Rahul Gandhi To Modi Govt

Define Inclusive Vaccine Access Strategy For India Now: Rahul Gandhi To Modi Govt

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said India will soon be one of the COVID-19 vaccine producing countries and the government must spell out its strategy now.

PTI 14 August 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Define Inclusive Vaccine Access Strategy For India Now: Rahul Gandhi To Modi Govt
File photo
Define Inclusive Vaccine Access Strategy For India Now: Rahul Gandhi To Modi Govt
outlookindia.com
2020-08-14T11:29:29+05:30
Also read

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday demanded that the government clearly define an inclusive and equitable vaccine access policy to ensure its affordability and fair distribution.

He said India will soon be one of the COVID-19 vaccine producing countries and the government must spell out its strategy now.

"India will be one of the COVID-19 vaccine-producing nations. It needs a clearly-defined, inclusive and equitable vaccine access strategy ensuring availability, affordability and fair distribution. The Government of India (GOI) must do it now," he said on Twitter.

Human trials on various COVID vaccines are currently underway across the world, including in India.

Next Story >>

Over 64,000 Fresh Covid Cases Reported In India, Recovery Rate Improves To 71.17 Per Cent

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI COVID-19 Coronavirus National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos



×