January 22, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Death Toll In Telangana Road Accident Rises To Nine, CM Expresses Grief

Death Toll In Telangana Road Accident Rises To Nine, CM Expresses Grief

The incident took place at Hyderabad-Nagarjuna Sagar Highway, about 70 kms from Nalgonda district after collision between an autorickshaw and a container truck

Outlook Web Bureau 22 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Death Toll In Telangana Road Accident Rises To Nine, CM Expresses Grief
Representational Image of Telangana accident
PTI photo
Death Toll In Telangana Road Accident Rises To Nine, CM Expresses Grief
outlookindia.com
2021-01-22T12:00:27+05:30

In an unfortunate road accident in Telangana, the death toll reached nine when two more women farm labourers succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment, police reported on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday at Hyderabad-Nagarjuna Sagar Highway, about 70 kms from Nalgonda district when a jam-packed autorickshaw and a container truck collided head-on while overtaking.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed shock over the accident.

He instructed the medical officers to give the best treatment to those injured and hospitalised, an official release said in Hyderabad.

Rao conveyed his condolences to the families of the dead.

A police official said, "Two more women died while undergoing treatment and 11 others are being treated in hospital."

The truck driver who is now in custody was found to be in an inebriated condition when the incident happened, the official added.

The other deceased was the driver of the bigger sized auto which was carrying 20 people. Except the driver, all of them were women farm labourers returning home from work, at the time of the mishap at Angadipeta, about 70 kms from Nalgonda, on Hyderabad-Nagarjuna Sagar Highway.

The truck hit the auto while trying to overtake another vehicle resulting in a head-on collision.

With PTI Inputs

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

CWC Meet To Decide Schedule For Electing New President Underway, Sonia Lambasts Government Over Farmers' Stir

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Telangana National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos