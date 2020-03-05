Death Toll In Last Week's Delhi Riots Rises To 53

March 05, 2020
Poshan
Till now, 44 deaths have been reported from Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, three from Lok Nayak Hospital, one from Jag Parvesh Chander Hospital and five from Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

05 March 2020
People walk past charred remains of vehicles set ablaze during communal violence over the amended citizenship law, in northeast Delhi.
Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook
The death toll in riots which rocked Northeast Delhi last week rose to 53 on Thursday. 

Till now, 44 deaths have been reported from Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, three from Lok Nayak Hospital, one from Jag Parvesh Chander Hospital and five from Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

The last updated death toll in the violence was 47.

The violence which rattled the national capital for over three days started on February 24 as a clash between groups supporting and opposing the new Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Two Special Investigation Teams (SITs) have been constituted under the Delhi Police's Crime Branch to carry out an investigation into it.

(With inputs from ANI)

