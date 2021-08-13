Dead Dolphin Washes Ashore Mumbai's Juhu Beach

August 13, 2021
Earlier this year, a few dead dolphins had washed ashore at separate spots along with the city's west coast.

PTI 13 August 2021, Last Updated at 5:30 pm
Dead Dolphin found on Mumbai's Juhu Beach
Representational image
A dead dolphin was found washed ashore at Mumbai's Juhu beach on Friday morning, a civic official said. Some local residents spotted the dead dolphin on Juhu Chowpatty and reported it to the local civic authorities, who in turn informed the forest department, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

"The forest department later disposed of the carcass," the official said, adding that the forest authorities might have the exact information about the species of that dolphin. local corporator Renu Hansraj said the dolphin found on Friday morning was smaller than the usual size.

"This particular dolphin was smaller in size as compared to the dolphin carcasses found on the city's seashores in the past," the corporator said. Earlier this year, a few dead dolphins had washed ashore at separate spots along with the city's west coast. Although dolphins appear to be fish-like, they are classified as marine mammals. 

