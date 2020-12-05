December 05, 2020
Corona
Days After Being Administered Covaxin, Haryana Minister Tests Covid-19 Positive

Haryana health minister Anil Vij was administered a trial shot of Covaxin on November 20, reports claimed

PTI 05 December 2020
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2020-12-05T12:16:22+05:30
Haryana health minister Anil Vij on Saturday announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been hospitalised.

Vij (67), who is also the state's home minister, urged all those who had come in contact with him during the last few days to get tested.

"I have been tested Corona positive. I am admitted in Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt. All those who have come in close contact to me are advised to get themselves tested for corona (sic)," he tweeted.

According to reports, the minister was administered a dose of Covaxin, a Covid-19 vaccine candidate that’s being indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Vij is a senior leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and is a legislator from Ambala Cantt Assembly constituency.

