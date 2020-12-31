Dawaai Bhi, Kadaai Bhi: PM Modi Says On Covid As India Plans For World's Largest Vaccination Drive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India is preparing for the world's largest vaccination drive while laying the foundation stone of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Gujarat.

"Swasthya hi sampada hai, the year 2020 has taught us this well. It has been a year full of challenges," the Prime Minister said via video conferencing.

"India has emerged as the nerve center of global health. In the year 2021, we have to strengthen India's role in healthcare," he added.

The PM also noted that the number of new Covid-19 cases have been on a downward slope, ushering in the commencement of the 'world's largest vaccination program in the next year'.

"Earlier, I said, 'Dawai nahi toh dheelai nahi'. Now, I am saying 'Dawai bhi aur kadaai (caution) bhi'. Our mantra for the year 2021 is 'Dawai bhi aur kadaai bhi'," PM said.

Governor of Gujarat Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Union MoS for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey were among the attendees to lay the foundation stone for the new hospital in Rajkot. A total land of 201 acres will be used for the development of the project, for which the total cost is estimated to be Rs. 1,195 crores.

The infrastructurally advanced and state-of-the-art hospital will have 750 beds and a 30-bed AAYUSH block. It will have 125 MBBS seats and 60 nursing seats, the PMO office said in a satatement. It is expected to be completed by mid-2022.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine