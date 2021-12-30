Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Danish Siddiqui Posthumously Gets Mumbai Press Club's RedInk Award

Photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, who died during an assignment in Afghanistan, has been posthumously awarded as the ‘Journalist of the Year’ for 2020 by the Mumbai Press Club.

Danish Siddiqui Posthumously Gets Mumbai Press Club's RedInk Award

Trending

Danish Siddiqui Posthumously Gets Mumbai Press Club's RedInk Award
outlookindia.com
2021-12-30T11:10:58+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 30 Dec 2021, Updated: 30 Dec 2021 11:10 am

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Wednesday presented the annual 'RedInk Awards for Excellence in Journalism', instituted by the Mumbai Press Club, in a virtual event.

He presented the prestigious award to Siddiqui "for his spectrum of investigative and impactful news photography".
Danish Siddiqui's wife Frederike Siddiqui received the award.

"He was a man with a magical eye and was rightly regarded as one of the foremost photojournalists of this era. If a picture can tell a thousand words, his photos were novels," Chief Justice Ramana said while paying tributes to the scribe.

Related Stories

Covid-19 India Update: Omicron Tally Reaches 961, Delhi Reports Highest Cases

Senior journalist Prem Shankar Jha, 83, was bestowed with the lifetime achievement award "for his long and distinguished career of incisive and analytical writing".

"His reputation for hard work, the highest ethical standards, and intellectual rigour are unparalleled in the field," CJ Ramana said while congratulating Jha.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

The Mumbai Press Club instituted The RedInk Awards a decade ago to recognise good investigative and feature writing and raise the bar of journalism in the country.
Apart from Siddiqui and Jha, variour other journalists were awarded in 12 categories as part of the 10th edition of the award event.

-With PTI inputs

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Danish Siddiqui Mumbai National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Jharkhand: On The Path To Progress And Prosperity

Jharkhand: On The Path To Progress And Prosperity

Two Encounters In Kashmir, Six Militants Killed

Uttar Pradesh Polls Should Be Held On Time With Covid-19 Protocol: Election Commission

2021: Telangana Witnesses Political Slugfest Between Ruling TRS And BJP

Kashmir | Abrogation Of Article 370 In The Valley, A Memoir

Had I Sent Ajit Pawar To Join Hands With Fadnavis, Then Would Have Ensured The Government Continued, Says NCP Supremo

Omicron Gradually Spreading In Community: Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain

Yearender 2021 | Year Of Natural Disasters For Himachal Pradesh

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4: India Inch Closer To Big Win In South Africa

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 4: India Inch Closer To Big Win In South Africa

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Advertisement

More from India

Uttarakhand: 4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Pithoragarh

Uttarakhand: 4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Pithoragarh

Government Declares Entire Nagaland 'Disturbed Area' As Demand For AFSPA Withdrawal Continues

Government Declares Entire Nagaland 'Disturbed Area' As Demand For AFSPA Withdrawal Continues

Mathura Reports 6 Fresh COVID Cases, 3 Among Foreign-Returned

Mathura Reports 6 Fresh COVID Cases, 3 Among Foreign-Returned

Covid-19 India Update: Omicron Tally Reaches 961, Fresh 13,154 Coronavirus Cases Reported

Covid-19 India Update: Omicron Tally Reaches 961, Fresh 13,154 Coronavirus Cases Reported

Read More from Outlook

Kashmir | Abrogation Of Article 370 In The Valley, A Memoir

Kashmir | Abrogation Of Article 370 In The Valley, A Memoir

Naseer Ganai / A bit over two years since the Abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir took place, the realities are still sinking in.

Two Encounters In Kashmir, Six Militants Killed

Two Encounters In Kashmir, Six Militants Killed

Naseer Ganai / On Wednesday evening the police said six militants of proscribed Jaish Mohammad outfit were killed in two separate encounters in South Kashmir. The police said four of the killed militants have been identified.

SA Vs IND, Live, 1st Test: India Six Wickets Away From Victory

SA Vs IND, Live, 1st Test: India Six Wickets Away From Victory

Jayanta Oinam / India's bowlers look to deliver the knockout punch on Day 5 of the first Test at Centurion. Get here live cricket scores of SA vs IND.

Danish Siddiqui Posthumously Gets Mumbai Press Club's RedInk Award

Danish Siddiqui Posthumously Gets Mumbai Press Club's RedInk Award

Outlook Web Desk / Photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, who died during an assignment in Afghanistan, has been posthumously awarded as the ‘Journalist of the Year’ for 2020 by the Mumbai Press Club.

Advertisement