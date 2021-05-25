India Logs 1.9 Lakh New Covid Infections, Daily Cases Dip Below 2 Lakh Mark For First Time Since April 14

For the first time since April 14, India’s daily Covid-19 cases fell below the two lakh-mark on Monday as the country logged 1,96,427 new coronavirus infections and 3,511 fatalities.

With the latest addition, the national Covid caseload has surged to 2.69 crore, according to the Union health ministry.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

