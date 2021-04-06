CRPF Receives Email Threatening To 'Eliminate' Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) received an email on Tuesday which threatened to kill Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

According to an India Today report, the email also threatens of attacks in places of worship and import installations.

The e-mail threatens to "eliminate" Yogi Adityanath and Amit Shah by suicide attacks.

The senders of the email have threatened to “eliminate” the two leaders by suicide attacks and wrote, “they are 11 suicide bombers”.

