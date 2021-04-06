April 06, 2021
CRPF Receives Email Threatening To 'Eliminate' Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath

The email also threatens attacks in places of worship and import installations.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 April 2021
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) received an email on Tuesday which threatened to kill Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

According to an India Today report, the email also threatens of attacks in places of worship and import installations.

The e-mail threatens to "eliminate" Yogi Adityanath and Amit Shah by suicide attacks. 

The senders of the email have threatened to “eliminate” the two leaders by suicide attacks and wrote, “they are 11 suicide bombers”.

