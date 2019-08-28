‘Cows Produce More Milk When Flute Played In Lord Krishna Style’: Assam BJP MLA

Dilip Kumar Paul, BJP legislator from Assam on Sunday said cows produce more milk when a flute is played. Speaking at an event, the two-time MLA from Silchar claimed that the amount of milk produced by cows increases “multiple times” when the flute is played in “a special tune which Lord Krishna used to do”.

On being questioned about the scientific basis on which he was resting his claim, Paul said that a Gujarat based NGO had conducted a research study a few years back and the results had established a link between the increase in milk production and tune of the flute.

“It has been proven by modern scientists that if we can play the flute in a special tune, which Lord Krishna used to do, the amount of milk increases multiple times,” Paul was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

The legislator further asserted that this technique of ancient science would be brought back in the modern era.

Paul also called for putting an end to cattle smuggling from India to Bangladesh.

“We call the cow ‘gau-mata’ (mother). But thousands of them are being smuggled to Bangladesh every year. This should be stopped,” Paul added.