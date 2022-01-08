Advertisement
Monday, Jan 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Mumbai Reports 20,318 Fresh COVID Cases

Mumbai now has 1,06,037 active cases as 6,003 patients were discharged during the day.

Mumbai Reports 20,318 Fresh COVID Cases
Mumbai Reports 20,318 Fresh COVID Cases | Outlook

Trending

Mumbai Reports 20,318 Fresh COVID Cases
outlookindia.com
2022-01-08T21:02:42+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 08 Jan 2022, Updated: 08 Jan 2022 9:02 pm

Risning the worry of the administration, Mumbai on Saturday reported 20,318 new coronavirus infections, little less than the day before, and five deaths, civic officials said.

The city now has more than one lakh active cases. The caseload in the country's financial capital rose to 8,95,098, while death toll reached 16,399. On Friday, Mumbai had reported 20,971 new cases and six deaths.

As many as 71,019 coronavirus tests were conducted during the day which took the total of samples tested so far to 1,41,35,556, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release.

Related Stories

Delhi Covid Scare: OPD, Trauma Services Hit As Hospitals Reserve Beds For Coronavirus Patients

The BMC statement also informed that 82 per cent or 16,661 of the patients detected during the day had no symptoms. Only 1,257 of these patients were hospitalized and 108 of them were put on oxygen, the BMC said.

As many as 7,234 or 21.4 percent of 33,803 hospital beds in the city are now occupied. The recovery rate of Mumbai is 86 percent while the caseload doubling period has dipped to 47 days.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk India Mumbai Active Covid Cases COVID 19 Third Wave omicron spread India National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

UP Police Files Chargesheet Against School Owner For Molesting Class 10 Girl Students

UP Police Files Chargesheet Against School Owner For Molesting Class 10 Girl Students

'India Looking Forward To Constructive Dialogue': Official Sources Say Ahead Of 14th Round Of Sino-India Military Talk

Congress's Mekedatu Padayatra Enters Second Day While Senior Leaders Get Booked By Police

SC Refuses To Interfere With HC Order On Plea Alleging Re-Use Of Expired Medicines

Will Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Be Back In Public Life Any Time Soon?

Sonu Sood's Sister Joins The Congress Party In Punjab

Supreme Court Sets Up Special Panel To Probe Into Modi's Security Breach In Punjab

Jammu And Kashmir: Why Elections May Not Be Held In The Valley For A Long Time

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A New Wave For A New Age

A New Wave For A New Age

Pilgrimage By The Sea

Pilgrimage By The Sea

Capturing The Skies

Capturing The Skies

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test: England Cling On For A Draw In Dramatic Finish

AUS Vs ENG, 4th Ashes Test: England Cling On For A Draw In Dramatic Finish

Advertisement

More from India

UP Polls: 55 Companies Of Paramilitary Personnel To Be Deployed In Muzaffarnagar

UP Polls: 55 Companies Of Paramilitary Personnel To Be Deployed In Muzaffarnagar

No Lockdown In Delhi, DDMA Discussing Further Restrictions In Restaurants, Metro, Buses: Officials

No Lockdown In Delhi, DDMA Discussing Further Restrictions In Restaurants, Metro, Buses: Officials

PM Modi Sends 100 Pairs Of Jute Footwear For Those Working At Kashi Vishwanath Dham

PM Modi Sends 100 Pairs Of Jute Footwear For Those Working At Kashi Vishwanath Dham

Covid-19 Home Isolation: What Are The Guidelines For Patients And Caregivers?

Covid-19 Home Isolation: What Are The Guidelines For Patients And Caregivers?

Read More from Outlook

Will Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Be Back In Public Life Any Time Soon?

Will Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Be Back In Public Life Any Time Soon?

Haima Deshpande / There is an unasked question in the Maharashtra Chief Minister's office... Is Uddhav Thackeray fit enough to discharge his duties?

Jammu And Kashmir: Why Elections May Not Be Held In The Valley For A Long Time

Jammu And Kashmir: Why Elections May Not Be Held In The Valley For A Long Time

Naseer Ganai / While Elections are being announced in other states, Jammu Kashmir is left out. How long does the government plan to keep the union territory under president's rule?

Ashes 2021-22: Life Lessons From Sydney Test During COVID Times

Ashes 2021-22: Life Lessons From Sydney Test During COVID Times

Ankit Kumar Singh / England managed to salvage a draw in the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney. This denied Australia's dream of a 5-0 sweep. The fifth Test is from January 14.

PM Modi To Owaisi: Jaipur's Kites With Politicians' Faces Flying High In Demand

PM Modi To Owaisi: Jaipur's Kites With Politicians' Faces Flying High In Demand

Tabeenah Anjum / Ahead of Makarsankranti, Gafoor is busy giving last-minute touches to the life-size kites with photos of politicians from across party lines on them.

Advertisement