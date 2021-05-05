May 05, 2021
Poshan
Covid Spreads Only Through Humans, Not Animals: Govt

The country's top officials said that a combination of less cautionary measures and less immunity in the population from the first wave is driving the second wave.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 May 2021
NITI Ayog Member VK Paul said that it is a long fight against the disease and that the medical fraternity should come forward to help people who are dealing with coronavirus at home.
Coronavirus spreads only through human to human transmission and not from animals, the government said on Wednesday.

Country's top officials dealing with the pandemic in a press briefing said that a combination of less cautionary measures and less immunity in the population from the first wave is driving the second wave.

"The virus is not spreading from animals. This is human to human transmission. Also, if you have been vaccinated, it is not mandatory that everyone will experience side effects like bodyache or fever. If you are not feeling these symptoms you can be normal, do your work," said NITI Ayog Member VK Paul in response to a question.

Paul also said that the response to the changing virus remains the same.

"We need to follow the COVID-appropriate behaviour such as masking, distancing, hygiene, no unnecessary meetings and staying at home," he said.

He also said that it is a long fight against the disease and that the medical fraternity should come forward to help people who are dealing with coronavirus at home.

"Our request is that we need physicians' fraternity to come forward and provide teleconsultations to people and families at home who are infected with COVID-19. Doctors associations could create a call centre where people know exactly who to call. We have to popularise this system. This does not need a specialist, a general physician can also guide people. This is the need of the hour," he said.

He also said that it is the shared responsibility of the government and the people to suppress the chain of transmission of the disease.

"COVID-appropriate behaviour which is in our own hands should be scaled up. It is our responsibility that the virus does not spread from us to others," he said.

The comments from the government come days after reports that eight Asiatic lions at Hyderabad’s Nehru Zoological Park have tested positive for the deadly coronavirus.

(With PTI inputs.)

Second Wave's Ferocity Was Not Predicted, Better To Be Prepared For More Waves: Govt Adviser

